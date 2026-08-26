Halad sa Pagtuo 2026: What to know about this Cebu festival

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Government is expected to highlight “faith, culture, and Cebuano creativity” in the Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 on Saturday, August 29, at the Cebu City Sports Center, here.

The Halad sa Pagtuo is one of the highlights of the Province of Cebu’s celebration of its 457th Founding Anniversary.

READ: Cebu Province rebrands annual festival as ‘Halad sa Pagtuo’

53 carrozas

The celebration on Saturday will feature a procession of carrozas bearing the patron saints of participating Cebu towns, followed by presentations of local festivals.

The Halad sa Pagtuo starts at 2:30 p.m. with a solemn procession from the Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center featuring 53 carrozas from Cebu’s cities and towns.

Upon their arrival at the sports center, the carrozas, each carrying the image of a community’s patron saint, will be formally presented.

After all carrozas will be presented, a Holy Mass will follow.

7 festivals

The second part of the program is expected to begin at 6 p.m. with the presentation of the festivals of seven participating towns.

The seven are: Sinulog sa Carmen, Tuba Festival of Borbon, Bisnok Festival of Dumanjug, La Torta Festival of Argao, Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City, Dagitab Festival of Naga City, and Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City.

Following the presentation of festivals will be a performance by multi-awarded Filipino singer-songwriter Martin Nievera.

Halad sa Pagtuo: Conceptualization

According to a press release, the Halad sa Pagtuo was conceptualized by Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro to bring together two important elements of Cebuano identity: the Cebuanos’ deep and enduring faith and the province’s vibrant living culture.

Locals and tourists may watch the Halad sa Pagtuo celebration for free they must secure limited wristbands to enter the venue.

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office said the religious and cultural event at the Cebu City Sports Center accommodate guests only up to the facility’s seating capacity.

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the CCSC on the day of the event.

READ: Want to watch Halad sa Pagtuo? Admission is free, but seats are limited