14-year-old girl behind San Remigio school shooting threat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The person behind the shooting threat against San Miguel National High School in Barangay San Miguel, San Remigio town, was identified by the San Remigio Municipal Police Station on Monday, August 24, 2026.

The suspect, who was a 14-year-old girl, was rescued by the police.

The shooting threat was first posted by the minor on Friday, August 21, 2026.

San Remigio shooting threat

The minor posted on a “poser” Facebook account images of firearms and bladed weapons, threatening that she would shoot individuals from the school.

Because of this, the San Remigio Municipal Police Station, under the supervision of Police Major Jan Ace Elcid Layug, immediately intensified police visibility in the area to ensure the safety and security of the students, teachers, and school officials.

Minor suspect turned over to social welfare

In coordination with the school and other agencies, authorities identified the minor, who was subsequently turned over to the San Remigio Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

Social services, counseling, and other necessary interventions will be undertaken for the minor in coordination with her parents or guardians and the concerned school authorities, in accordance with applicable laws and established procedures.

READ: 2 Catbalogan high schools suspend classes over online threat

Alway verify information

The police also urged residents to remain calm and responsible by refraining from spreading unverified information, circulating screenshots of the threat, or sharing details that may cause unnecessary alarm or compromise the privacy and welfare of the minor involved.

READ: Cebu tightens school security amid recent shooting incidents, threats

Parents and guardians are likewise encouraged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and guide them toward responsible internet use and digital citizenship. Children should be reminded never to make, share, or amplify threats or other harmful content online.///

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