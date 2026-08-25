Alleged shooting threat prompts class suspension at private school

Authorities in Cebu face the challenge of keeping school communities safe and calm, amid unverified security threats raised on social media. Unsplash photo/Feliphe Schiarolli

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Another school in Cebu City received an alleged shooting threat at 12:20 p.m. that led to a class suspension on Tuesday, August 25 in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

The threat prompted the private school to suspend classes while authorities verified the threat and implemented additional security measures.

Upon receiving the report, the Mabolo Police Station immediately sent a team to the University of Cebu (UC).

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Class suspension

They responded in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit 7 (RACU-7), the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and other concerned responders and volunteers.

The Mabolo Police Station continues to coordinate closely with RACU-7 and other concerned units as authorities continue to examine the threat.

The police also advised the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information. It urged everyone to rely only on official updates from law enforcement authorities and the school administration.

Last July, the Cebu Provincial Board passed a resolution asking law enforcement authorities to investigate individuals who deliberately post false bomb and shooting threats online.

This August alone, classes have been disrupted at least once in some schools in Consolacion, Cebu City, and Mandaue City, as authorities verified threats made against educational institutions.

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