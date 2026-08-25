Masked men shoot 20-year-old e-bike rider inside bedroom in Brgy. Pasil

An e-bike rider was rushed to the hospital after he was shot inside his bedroom in Barangay Pasil, Cebu City. | CDN Digital photo by Elikha Joy Janaban

Cebu City, Philippines —A 20-year-old e-bike driver was wounded after masked gunmen stormed his residence and shot him inside his bedroom in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, Cebu City, around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Police identified the victim by his alias, “Chanoy,” a resident of the area who lives with his live-in partner and their two-year-old child.

Masked men robbed Pasil boarding house

According to initial police investigations and witness accounts, at least six suspects clad in black clothing and face coverings entered the three-story structure.

The intruders first went to the third floor, where they robbed a boarder of a mobile phone. Then they entered an adjacent room demanding money and phones, but left after the occupants stated they had nothing to give.

A witness identified as “Inday,” the victim’s sister-in-law, recalled that Chanoy heard aggressive knocking at his door.

“Nag-una na sila sa 3rd floor. Nya gikuha ang cellphone sa usa sa mga boarder namo,” she said. (They already went ahead to the 3rd floor. Then they took the cellphone of one of our boarders.)

“Human sa taas, gituktuk pud mi. Nya pag-abli namo, gipangayuan mi sa amung mga cellphone ug kwarta, pero gitubag man siya sa akong mama nga maoy kuyog nako sa kwarto nga ‘wala mi ikahatag, wala man mi labot ana,’ mao nang gawas dayun sila,” she added.

(After going upstairs, they knocked on our door too. Then when we opened it, they asked us for our cellphones and money, but my mother, who was with me in the room, answered them, ‘We don’t have anything to give, we have nothing to do with you,’ so they immediately left.)

READ: Pasil shooting suspect’s gun may be tied to unsolved shootings: police

CDN Digital photo by Elikha Joy Janaban

Escape

Sensing danger, Chanoy instructed his partner not to open it and attempted to escape by leaping through a glass window onto a neighbor’s roof.

However, the suspects managed to breach the door and opened fire, hitting Chanoy in the thigh.

Five gunshots were heard during the ordeal, which occurred while the victim’s partner and toddler were inside the room.

READ: Body found near Pasil Fish Port identified as Calamba resident

Victim had criminal history

Barangay Captain Francisco De Gracia Jr. disclosed that Chanoy had a history of local disturbances and held a prior barangay blotter record for leading troubled youth groups in the community.

“Kana siya, daan na jud na siya badlungon ug bugoy-bugoy. Siya ang leader sa mga kabatan-unan diri,” he said. “That person has long been known to be unruly and a troublemaker. He’s the leader of the youth around here.”

De Gracia added that the victim had been previously incarcerated multiple times for drug-related offenses:

“Napriso naman na siya, ug sa akong nahibaw-an, murag di ra kaisa.” (He has already been jailed before, and as far as I know, it wasn’t just once.)

CDN Digital photo by Elikha Joy Janaban

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Police authorities in Pasil confirmed that the victim was arrested in 2024 and again in March 2026, and investigators currently point to illegal drugs as the primary motive behind the bedroom attack.

The victim remains hospitalized and is scheduled to undergo surgery for his gunshot injuries. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers are reviewing local CCTV footage to identify and track down the perpetrators.

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