Boxer El Bambino Amparo faces Japanese newbie in Tokyo on Aug. 31

Jake “El Bambino” Amparo (left) with his promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger Jake “El Bambino” Amparo of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable will test his mettle again in Japan’s highly competitive boxing scene when he faces Japanese newcomer Ryuta Tokoro on Aug. 31 in Tokyo.

Amparo, 29, will be fighting in Japan for the fifth time in his career when he takes on the 18-year-old Tokoro in an eight-round bout promoted by Dangan Promotions.

The Filipino is coming off back-to-back defeats in Japan. He lost to Takero Kitano and Takeshi Ishii, both at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, in 2025. In his most recent outing, Amparo dropped a unanimous decision to Ishii in a fight for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation minimumweight title.

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Despite the setbacks, Amparo remains a battle-tested warrior who has faced several tough opponents in his career.

El Bambino Amparo’s record

In his international debut in 2022, Amparo scored a unanimous-decision victory over Mthokozisi Ngxaka in South Africa. A year later, he went to Japan and defeated Goki Kobayashi by unanimous decision to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific minimumweight title.

Amparo is also a former Philippine minimum and World Boxing Federation (WBF) Asia Pacific minimumweight champion.

Amparo also accepted a last-minute assignment against then-undefeated Japanese star and former world champion Ginjiro Shigeoka after stepping in for ArAr Andales. Although he lost by decision, the experience further established Amparo as a willing and durable challenger.

He also faced current International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran in a world title eliminator in Bohol in 2023.

Standing in Amparo’s way this time is the young Tokoro, who has won his first two professional bouts. He stopped Filipino John Dominic Ledres in the third round in May and scored another knockout victory over Thailand’s Suriya Puttaluksa in February.

Tokoro compiled a 4-1 record as an amateur before turning professional, while Amparo brings a wealth of experience with a 16-8 record, including four knockouts.

Amparo is one of three Filipino fighters featured on the Dangan Promotions card. James Pacamalan will face Maato Nakai, while Kenneth Alquiza will take on Ryuto Yamada.

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