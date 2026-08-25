Governor’s Cup finalizes 45-team field for Sept. 26 tip-off

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro with CPSC officials during the launching of the Governor’s Cup earlier this month. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Governor’s Cup Under-18 Basketball Tournament has finalized its field, with 45 teams from cities and municipalities across Cebu Province set to vie for the championship beginning September 26.

Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) Commissioner Mark Anthony Ynoc confirmed the final lineup to CDN Digital, with three more teams joining the 42 squads previously announced on August 5.

The latest additions are Talisay City, the 2019 Governor’s Cup champion, along with powerhouse teams Consolacion and Badian. The three teams took some time to confirm their participation as they were still completing their respective rosters.

Among the teams expected to contend for the title are Dumanjug, Liloan, San Francisco, Naga City, and Mandaue City.

The 45 teams will be divided into four geographical brackets: Southwest, Southeast, Northwest, and Northeast.

The participating teams are Alcantara, Alcoy, Argao, Asturias, Barili, Boljoon, Carmen, Catmon, Compostela, Daanbantayan, Danao City, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Liloan, Madridejos, Malabuyoc, Naga City, Ronda, Samboan, San Francisco, San Remigio, Bogo City, Carcar City, Consolacion, Cordova, Dalaguete, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Medellin, Pinamungahan, Pilar, Poro, San Fernando, Santa Fe, Sibonga, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Tudela, Talisay City, and Badian.

Several localities declined to participate, including Minglanilla, Sogod, Toledo, and Borbon, along with Poro, Tudela, and Pilar.

The tournament champion will receive P500,000, while the runner-up will pocket P250,000. The third-place finisher will earn P100,000, while the fourth-place finisher will take home P50,000.

The opening ceremony is scheduled at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex on September 26.

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