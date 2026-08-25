Gonzales to banner PH team in Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam

HOPEFUL. The national pickleball team attends the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate on Tuesday (August 25, 2026). From left are players Nik Isagan and Ruben Gonzales, Philippine Pickleball Federation President Shery Cu, and players Kelsey Laurente and Fatima Amirul. (PNA photo by Jean Malanum)

MANILA – Ruben Gonzales will lead the national squad at the Pickleball World Cup in Danang, Vietnam.

Nik Isagan, Kelsey Laurente, and Fatima Amirul will also join the 70-country competition taking place from August 30 to September 6.

“It’s an honor to represent the Philippines in pickleball now. I’ve been with the national tennis team since 2010 and this is my first time playing for our country in pickleball,” Gonzales said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila on Tuesday.

Gonzales won the men’s doubles gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam (with Fil-American Treat Huey) and Cambodia (with Francis Casey Alcantara).

Pickleball in the Philippines

Pickleball is currently the world’s fastest-growing sport and the Philippines is definitely in the mix, experiencing a local boom that can be compared to that of badminton years ago.

“That is why eyes are on us. They want to see what we can bring. And many will be surprised,” Philippine Pickleball Federation President Shery Cu said.

The Philippines will field a total of 38 players vying in the Open division, Under-18, Under-14, Kids and Seniors divisions of the event that drew over 4,000 participants.

According to Cu, the team was formed after almost six months of local competitions, and while some slots were openly selected based on the players’ current standings, some made it via tryouts.

“We want to make an impression. We are hoping for a podium finish. We expect a good finish in this Pickleball World Cup,” she said.

Teams to beat include Vietnam and the United States. This year’s staging is considered as the most competitive in the history of the event.

“There’s a high chance but it’s going to be tough because there are many powerhouse teams like the US and Vietnam,” Isagan, who played tennis before switching to pickleball in 2023, said.

“We will do our best and bring that gold medal back home,” added Laurente. (PNA)

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