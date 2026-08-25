Comelec postpones delivery of BSKE supplies, paraphernalia

Commission on Elections Chairperson George Garcia. (File photo)

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday revealed that delivery of election supplies and paraphernalia in connection with the holding of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) has been delayed due to the proposal to postpone the Nov. 2 polls.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they have directed their suppliers to hold the delivery of the poll materials, which they have procured through public bidding.

“We are holding off on the delivery of the supplies for now. We want to make sure and get clear confirmation on whether the elections is pushing through or not,” he said in an interview.

“Delivery will be easy anyways once the procurement process has been completed,” the poll body chief added.

He noted that aside from the delivery of supplies, they are also preparing to defer the trainings for those who will be serving in the BSKE, which they plan to conduct middle of September.

“The training of our teachers serving in the elections hasn’t started yet. It will begin some three weeks from now,” Garcia said.

“Once we start the training, we will cover the cost of the venue where they will be gathered, as well as their transportation and meals,” he added.

At the same time, Garcia reiterated their call for the Senate and House of Representatives to immediately come out with a decision if they would like to hold or not the village and youth polls next month .

“We continue to appeal for a clear answer this September on whether the BSKE will push through or not,” he said.

Sen. Francis Escudero earlier filed a bill seeking to extend the terms of barangay and SK officials to five years, and resetting the BSKE to 2028.

Also, Negros Occidental Rep. Javier Miguel Benitez has filed a bill seeking the postponement of the Nov. 2 elections and move it to November 2028. (PNA)

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