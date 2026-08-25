Sara Duterte impeachment: OVP aide Ortonio tagged as hostile witness

OVP assistant chief of staff Lemuel Ortonio during Day 18 of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial on Aug. 25, 2026. Ortonio was declared by the impeachment court as a hostile witness. Photo courtesy of Senate of the Philippines/PRIB

MANILA, Philippines — The impeachment court designated Office of the Vice President assistant chief of staff Lemuel Ortonio as a hostile witness on Tuesday, granting the House prosecution permission to use leading questions during his direct examination.

As the impeachment court addresses accusations that Vice President Sara Duterte misused confidential funds, Ortonio has become the second prosecution witness classified as hostile.

Hostile witness

A hostile witness refers to a person called to testify by a party despite being against them.

In the prosecution’s offer — or the formal declaration of purpose of the evidence — private prosecutor Mae Divinagracia requested Ortonio to be declared as a hostile witness to prove the following:

The [OVP] confidential funds answer to no legitimate confidential purpose.

The respondent’s handprints are on every document that mattered.

The reports were written to fit the rules, not the facts.

Five days after COA questioned the medical-and-food-aid item, the line disappeared while the report still totaled exactly P125 million.

In two years, not one area, not one operation was ever named.

The liquidation was late, irregular, and back-dated.

The certifications vouch for nothing—and were signed by the man who received the money.

The P500 million bought protection the vice president already had against threats, which the AFP and the PNP were already paid billions to watch.

The justification for the confidential funds shifted with every finding.

The officials who knew answered nothing; the man who says he knew nothing answered everything.

The explanations for the confidential funds are a sham, and the failure to account for the funds gives rise to the presumption of misappropriation.

READ: WATCH: Ex-OVP disbursing officer declared as prosecution’s first hostile witness

Defense counsel Kristine Ferrer then manifested that the 11 items mentioned by Divinagracia were “all conclusions of fact and law” and were nothing more than “speculation, conjectures not being proven to this honorable court.”

“They are all theories, and with all due respect, sound bites. Nevertheless, we will cross-examine the witness to verify the allegations or disprove the allegations of the prosecution,” Ferrer said.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Sara Duterte impeachment trial | Aug. 25, 2026

Presiding officer and Senator-Judge Francis Escudero said Ontorio’s continued employment under Duterte established that he had an adverse interest in the proceedings.

“I think it has been established that Ortonio serves at the pleasure of the vice president, and has been working for her for quite some time and is serving up to now—and that if the vice president is impeached and therefore removed from office pati kayo matatanggal,” Escudero said.

READ: Hostile witness ruling allows leading questions for ex-OVP SDO

“To abbreviate the proceedings, the court declares Ortonio as a hostile witness based on his adverse interest vis-a-vis the respondent and prosecution,” he added.

Aside from being assistant chief of staff, Ortonio also currently serves as assistant secretary of the OVP. /dp /atm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP