Dalaguete shooting: Suspected lookout nabbed, shooter still at large

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the cohorts of the suspected gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting in Dalaguete town was arrested by police in one of the barangays in this southern town.

Police identified the arrested suspect as a certain “Jai,” 37, and a resident of Badian town in southwestern Cebu.

According to Dalaguete police, “Jai” was believed to be one of two lookouts in the shooting of a man, who argued with the gunman at past 1 p.m. on Monday, August 24, in the town’s Barangay Cawayan.

The shooter and another suspected lookout, however, had remained at large as of this posting.

READ: Dalaguete shooting: Man shot, wounded, cops looking for shooter, cohorts

Dalaguete police identified the arrested suspect as one of two lookouts of the shooter, identified as a certain “Dro.”

As of this posting “Dro” and the other suspected lookout identified as a certain “Rey” remain at large.

Police said that they continued their manhunt operation against the two at-large suspects so that they could be arrested and face the consequences for shooting and wounding a man on Monday afternoon in Dalaguete town.

Authorities believed the motive of the attack was a personal grudge between the shooter and the victim.

Investigation showed that the victim met the shooter, who was with two other cohorts on Monday afternoon.

READ: Gun owner charged over Tacloban shooting

The victim and “Dro” allegedly argued, and eventually the victim turned and walked to leave the latter.

But after walking a few steps, with his back against “Dro,” the latter allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim, hitting him in the back, with the bullet exiting his stomach.

Despite being wounded, the victim ran. Dro fired more shots at the victim, who was hit in the ankle.

After that, Dro and his two cohorts — Jai and Rey — fled the area.

Police were called and responded to the shooting alarm, where they found the wounded victim near the area.

The wounded victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he was admitted.

Police later identified the attackers, leading to the arrest of “Jai” at past 9 a.m. today, August 25, in Barangay Manlapay, Dalaguete town.

He was detained at the Dalaguete Police Station pending the filing of frustrated murder charges.

Dalaguete is a first-class municipality in the Province of Cebu which is located 84 kilometers south of Cebu City.

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