Mandaue City adds e-vehicles to Libreng Sakay

One of Mandaue City’s new electric vehicles during a dry run for the Libreng Sakay program on Tuesday, August 25. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Two new electric vehicles have been added to Mandaue City’s Libreng Sakay program to accommodate more commuters.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, along with members of the city council and the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, conducted a dry run on Tuesday, August 25, for the City Hall-Cabancalan route.

“Pagtabang sa mga constituents, labi na sa mga estudyante, nga dili kaayo maburden mangita og sakyanan,” said Ouano.

(To help constituents, especially students, so they won’t be burdened with looking for transportation.)

The city received two of the four rented electric vehicles, with the remaining two expected to arrive by the end of the week.

The city has allocated P40 million for the program, although Ouano said the actual cost for the remainder of the year is expected to be significantly lower, at around P10 million to P15 million.

Each vehicle is rented for P6,000 per day, which includes the driver, charging and other operational costs. Ouano said renting the units would also spare the city from repair and maintenance expenses associated with owning the vehicles.

Each electric vehicle can accommodate around 30 passengers, including standing commuters, and is equipped with a ramp for persons with disabilities.

Ouano said the vehicles will operate on different routes based on passenger demand identified by the city’s traffic enforcement team. One unit will serve the city center, while the others will be assigned to Paknaan and Canduman, areas identified as having high passenger volumes.

The Libreng Sakay vehicles will operate during peak hours, from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ouano said the program is intended to complement rather than compete with the city’s public transport sector, particularly by providing additional options for students and commuters during peak hours.

“Wala man ta nakig-compete sa transport sector. During peak hours ra man ni. Hatag ta og option,” Ouano added.

(We are not competing with the transport sector. This is only during peak hours. We are simply providing an option.)

The city previously deployed buses and minibuses from barangays to assist commuters amid high fuel prices during the Middle East crisis. Some vehicles were also deployed after the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported stranded commuters during previous flooding incidents.

The city rolled out its Libreng Sakay Program in February this year with two fuel-powered buses donated by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

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