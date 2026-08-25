Historic Coconut Palace revitalized ahead of 49th ASEAN Summit

REVITALIZED. The revitalized Coconut Palace in Pasay City, Metro Manila, stands ready to serve as one of the venues for the 49th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit on Nov. 10-12, 2026. The historic landmark, known for its distinctive Filipino architecture and use of indigenous materials, has undergone enhancements in time for the regional gathering. (Photo from MPC pool)

MANILA – The historic Coconut Palace has been revitalized ahead of the Philippines’ hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders’ Summit in November.

The Coconut Palace was relaunched on Tuesday following extensive enhancements to preserve the landmark’s distinctive Filipino architectural design while upgrading its facilities for the regional gathering.

In a statement, Malacañang said the landmark, also known as Tahanang Pilipino, will serve as one of the venues for the 49th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit from Nov. 10 to 12.

Commissioned in 1978 by then-First Lady Imelda Marcos and designed under the supervision of National Artist for Architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa, the Coconut Palace stands as a testament to Filipino ingenuity and craftsmanship.

The landmark was originally built as a guesthouse for foreign dignitaries and later gained international recognition for its innovative use of coconut and other indigenous materials in its architecture and interior design.

Coconut shells, coconut wood, and other elements of the coconut tree are featured throughout the structure, alongside traditional Filipino resources, such as capiz shells, solihiya or woven rattan, and Narra wood.

The palace also features seven bedrooms, each inspired by a Philippine region – Ilocos, Iloilo, Mountain Province, Zamboanga, Pampanga, Marawi, and Bicol.

Each room showcases the distinct textiles, furniture, and artworks associated with its respective region.

Over the years, the Coconut Palace has witnessed significant milestones in Philippine history and served as the official residence and office of the Vice President.

On June 23, 2023, the National Museum of the Philippines declared the landmark an important cultural property, recognizing its historical, architectural, and cultural significance.

The recent renovations preserved the palace’s heritage features while improving its facilities and functionality in preparation for the ASEAN Leaders’ Summit.

The relaunch underscores the Marcos administration’s commitment to showcasing its cultural heritage and Filipino craftsmanship as it prepares to welcome ASEAN leaders and delegates for the November summit. (PNA)

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