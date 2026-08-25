Foreign-maligned influence activities up in last 4 months — AFP official

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign-maligned influence activities against the Philippines and the protection of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) have increased since May, a military official said Tuesday.

“There has been a noted spike or increase in foreign-maligned influence activities for the past four months. This (is) centered (on recent) law enforcement operations,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson for the WPS, Navy reservist Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said during a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Such activities started after 69 Chinese workers and a Filipino were arrested following a raid at the Sanjia Steel Corporation in Misamis Oriental in May.

READ: Tarriela hits back at Padilla: WPS transparency not ‘wartime propaganda’

Authorities said the Chinese workers are undocumented and the alleged used scrap materials imported from China have hazardous radioactive substances.

The company is reportedly owned by businessman Tony Yang, a brother of Michael Yang, who served as presidential economic adviser during the time of president Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Trinidad said the activities also targeted Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and included false narratives against Bajo de Masinloc and Ayungin Shoal, as well as China’s renewed demand to pull out BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin.

READ: Chinese consul warns Cebu’s WPS stand may hurt China ties

“Allow me to say this to all and sundry Filipinos and foreigners alike — BRP Sierra Madre is there to stay on Ayungin Shoal. We will not remove that ship,” Trinidad said.

Trinidad said the AFP has not monitored any Chinese Navy warship at four key features in the WPS from Aug. 18 to 24.

Meanwhile, 16 China Coast Guard vessels were seen at Ayungin Shoal, Pag-asa Island, Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc) and Escoda Shoal during the same period. (PNA)

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