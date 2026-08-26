Dolly Parton dead at 80: Tributes pour in—even in divided America

(FILES) Singer/actor Dolly Parton speaks onstage during the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards show at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Legendary US singer-songwriter and country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, her family announced on August 25, 2026. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

LOS ANGELES, United States — Americans of all stripes united Tuesday in grief over the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, praising her music, her philanthropy and her film work.

The singer, who has died at age 80, was long heralded as one of the few celebrities that everybody loved. True to form, she was mourned by figures across the entertainment world, and by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

“Instant sainthood,” rocker Jack White, who covered one of Parton’s most famous hits “Jolene,” said on Instagram.

READ: Dolly Parton, US country music legend, dies at 80 — family

Fellow country star Reba McEntire hailed Parton for “all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you.”

Country star Kacey Musgraves took to X to mourn the passing of a legend of the genre.

“This really really hurts,” she wrote. “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.”

‘True loss’

President Donald Trump announced the lowering of flags across the United States for a week, calling Parton’s death a “true loss for millions of people.”

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network. “There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

New York’s mayor, firebrand socialist Zohran Mamdani, said Parton’s passing was “truly heartbreaking.”

READ: Dolly Parton, music icon who spanned generations, dies at 80

“Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her.”

Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer wrote: “Rest in peace, Dolly Parton — a true legend and force for good. May her memory be a blessing.”

‘A dimmer place’

Across the world of entertainment there was a palpable sense of loss, but also one of gratefulness for a person whose life was filled with joy and compassion.

Parton’s “Steel Magnolias” costar Julia Roberts said simply: “Dolly was a magical and joyous human.

“I hold knowing her as a treasure in my life. The sun has dimmed today.”

Actor Colman Domingo called her “a light.”

“Dolly taught us that you can be anything and do anything and to do it with kindness,” he wrote.

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“We are all grateful that we lived in a time of Dolly Parton. We will always love her.”

Jamie Lee Curtis said the singer was the exception to an oft-quoted rule.

“They say don’t meet your heroes,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two of them together. “They were wrong about her.”

Actor, singer and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane echoed that sentiment, saying of Parton, whom he worked with on “The Orville”: “It was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was.”

“Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her.”

Kelly Clarkson said Parton had been “a gift.”

She “had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends.”

Singer Sheryl Crow said Parton’s death had left “a hole in the universe.”

She was “a loving and compassionate human being, led by goodness in all she did. I will miss knowing she is on the planet.”

Opera star Renee Fleming, who recorded a duet with Parton, told AFP the star was “irreplaceable.”

“Dolly Parton’s goodness shone in whatever she did, from her beautiful, unmistakable voice to her inspiring philanthropy.”

Socialite Paris Hilton called Parton “a true icon” and “an inspiration.”

“Her talent, heart and kindness touched so many lives, and she truly left this world better than she found it.”

READ: ‘Dota o Ako’ singer Vanessa Blanca dies after accidental fall

Apple and Amazon

Business titans also paid tribute to the Grammy winner.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posted a picture of him and Parton apparently at a dinner together.

“Dolly spent her whole life showing us what it means to lead with love. Lauren (Sanchez Bezos) and I are so grateful to have known her,” he said.

“She lifted everyone with her music, her generosity, and her joy.”

Apple’s Tim Cook said the singer’s music “helped light up the world.”

“She was a brilliant songwriter, cultural icon, and dedicated philanthropist who helped instill a love of reading and learning in millions of children around the world,” he wrote on social media.

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