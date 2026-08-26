30-minute private car ban to ease Cebu City traffic — Osmeña

BANTAL: Heavy traffic past 4 p.m. in Banilad going to Talamban in this 2014 photo. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has proposed studying a 30-minute daily restriction on private vehicles during rush hours, saying Cebu City must give public transportation greater priority as it struggles with worsening traffic congestion.

Osmeña floated the proposal during an executive session of the Cebu City Council on Tuesday, August 25, as councilors reviewed concerns surrounding the rollout of Oplan BanTal, the city’s traffic discipline zone along the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

Under his proposal, private vehicle owners would wait for 30 minutes during a designated rush-hour period while public utility vehicles, including jeepneys and buses, get a clearer window to move commuters through congested roads.

READ: Oplan BanTal questioned over lack of consultation prior to rollout

The vice mayor stressed that the idea would not immediately become a policy. Instead, he said the city should study and discuss it through public consultation. He presented the idea as one of several possible measures to improve traffic flow without requiring immediate infrastructure changes.

The proposal comes as the city experiments with new traffic rules under Oplan BanTal while motorcycle groups and local officials question whether the scheme received sufficient consultation before its August 5 full enforcement.

‘There has to be sacrifices’

Osmeña said Cebu City had reached a point where different sectors must accept some inconvenience because road capacity could not keep pace with the number of vehicles using it.

“Para kanako, there have to be sacrifices made by different sectors. Dili na pod na nga everybody’s happy, ‘no? The road is only so… the road is only so wide.”

(For me, there have to be sacrifices from different sectors. It cannot always be that everybody is happy. The road is only so wide.)

He said the city should study measures that could help the majority of commuters rather than continue designing traffic policies around private vehicle users.

READ: Oplan BanTal logs 2,082 citations: Loading, solid-line violations common

“Why don’t we study a plan nga atong himoon og ban sa private cars 30 minutes a day during rush hour?”

(Why don’t we study a plan where we impose a ban on private cars for 30 minutes a day during rush hour?)

Under the concept, private vehicle owners would wait before entering or using affected roads while commuters using public transportation get an opportunity to move through the corridor.

“So, og naa ka’y pribadong auto, you have to wait 30 minutes before you can go.”

(If you have a private vehicle, you have to wait 30 minutes before you can go.)

Osmeña argued that private vehicle owners could adjust their schedules more easily than workers and students who depend on public transportation.

“Para kanako, ang mga tag-iya sa auto can always wait 30 minutes. They can always adjust their time, kay sila man ang tag-iya sa auto.”

(For me, private vehicle owners can always wait 30 minutes. They can always adjust their time because they own the vehicle.)

READ: Addressing the traffic crisis . . . decisively and sustainably

He said the proposal would represent a major shift from what he described as a national policy that consistently gives priority to private vehicles.

“So, one proposal is a private car ban. This is contrary to our national policy, which always gives priority to private cars, not to public transportation. So, a major shift.”

He said the city should instead prioritize commuters who rely on jeepneys and buses to get to work and school.

Osmeña blames BRT failure for congestion

Osmeña also linked the city’s traffic problems to what he described as the failure of the national government and the previous administration to deliver the planned Bus Rapid Transit system.

“We are all, more or less, naa na ta sa sitwasyon. Very clearly, there is a need for a mass transit system. The BRT program has failed.”

(We are more or less already in this situation. Very clearly, there is a need for a mass transit system. The BRT program has failed.)

He said he had worked on the BRT project for a long time and pointed to the planned widening of the Talamban corridor as another unfinished component.

“Talamban is supposed to be widened. And until now, nothing is done.”

Osmeña also questioned whether development around the area had taken precedence over transportation needs, saying funds from the World Bank should ultimately benefit commuters who rely on public transportation.

Motorcycle priority also proposed

Osmeña also proposed studying a separate traffic experiment that would give motorcycles a head start at signalized intersections.

He said motorcycles occupy less road space than private cars and could move through congested areas more efficiently.

“Actually, para kanako, muhatag ko’g pabor sa mga motorcycles because they occupy less space on the road.” (Actually, for me, I favor motorcycles because they occupy less space on the road.)

His proposal would have cars stop farther from the pedestrian lane at red lights, creating a space in front where motorcycles could move ahead before the signal turns green.

“Inig abot sa red light, ‘no, the cars will stop 20 meters before the pedestrian lane.” (When the traffic light turns red, the cars will stop 20 meters before the pedestrian lane.)

He said motorcycles could then move toward the front of the intersection and proceed ahead when the light turns green.

Osmeña said a similar arrangement had been used in Taiwan, although he proposed that the city study the concept before adopting it. He also cautioned against treating motorcycles as a problem in traffic management.

“Dili ko ganahan nga uh mug-discriminate ta sa mga motorcycles, kay because to me, huh, they are more efficient.” (I do not want us to discriminate against motorcycles because, to me, they are more efficient.)

He said the city should test different traffic systems and determine which measures could improve overall movement.

Proposal follows BanTal consultation concerns

Osmeña’s proposals came during an executive session that focused largely on concerns over the implementation of Oplan BanTal.

Local councilors questioned the rollout after motorcycle groups and Barangay Banilad officials said they had not received adequate consultation before full enforcement began on August 5.

Barangay Banilad Captain Lea Japson told the council that she learned about the discipline zone only after seeing a tarpaulin announcing its implementation.

“Walay consultation from the barangay,” Japson said. (There was no consultation from the barangay.)

Giovanni Lumayno, a coordinator of the Cebu City Habal-Habal Association, likewise said motorcycle drivers felt sidelined by changes that directly affected their livelihood.

“Ang hangyo namo nga mga driver sa habal-habal, pahibalo-on unta mi, konsultahon.” (What we are asking as habal-habal drivers is that we should be informed and consulted.)

Ariel Sarsaba of One Driver Solidarity Philippines Inc. also questioned the absence of motorcycle representatives from the Traffic Management Council despite the introduction of rules specifically affecting two-wheel vehicles.

“Wala mi na-inform o walay consultation nga nahitabo,” Sarsaba said. (We were not informed, and there was no consultation.)

CCTO says information drive preceded enforcement

Cebu City Transportation Office Assistant Head Kent Jongoy disputed claims that the city implemented BanTal without informing stakeholders.

Jongoy said the CCTO conducted a dry run from August 1 to 4 before full enforcement started on August 5. He also cited letters inviting stakeholders to consultations and said copies had been distributed to concerned offices and personnel on the ground.

He acknowledged, however, that some stakeholders may not have received the notices.

“Perhaps, Mr. Chair, these letters did not reach them,” Jongoy said.

Jongoy maintained that consultations and information drives continued after implementation as the city assessed and adjusted the traffic scheme.

The city introduced BanTal as a one-month discipline-zone operation covering the Banilad-Talamban corridor up to the Gov. M. Cuenco flyover, also known as the Tesda flyover.

The operation included stricter enforcement of loading and unloading rules, motorcycle-lane restrictions and other traffic regulations. It also prohibited motorcycles from using the Banilad flyover, directing riders to pass through the intersection below.

The implementation has since generated debate over whether the traffic experiment can deliver smoother movement without creating new bottlenecks or unfairly burdening motorists.

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