Council asks CCTO: Are Mayor Archival’s motorcycle escorts allowed?

The Oplan BANTAL executive session took a turn Tuesday after Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña alleged that Mayor Nestor Archival is the “number 1 violator” of traffic rules. | Screenshot from SP Secretariat FB Live

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña accused Mayor Nestor Archival of setting a poor example for motorists by allegedly using motorcycle escorts to move through traffic.

This also prompted a councilor to ask the Cebu City Transportation Office whether such escorts violate traffic rules.

Osmeña raised the allegation during a Cebu City Council executive session on Tuesday, August 25, in which officials reviewed the rollout of Oplan BanTal, the city’s traffic-discipline zone along the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

He questioned the city’s push to discipline motorists while, he alleged, the mayor and other VIPs receive motorcycle escorts that allow them to move through congested roads.

“How can they discipline the public when the biggest violator is Mayor Nestor himself? He uses motorcycles to break through the traffic,” Osmeña said.

READ: Oplan BanTal questioned over lack of consultation prior to rollout

The allegation drew a direct response from Councilor Jun Alcover, who asked the CCTO whether Archival’s use of motorcycles and the deployment of escorts for VIPs comply with traffic rules.

CCTO Assistant Head Kent Jongoy said Archival followed traffic signals and pedestrian crossings, while the mayor’s escorts fall under the Office of the Mayor rather than the CCTO.

Osmeña: Mayor should set the example

Osmeña said the city could not demand discipline from ordinary motorists without first requiring the same conduct from its leaders.

“We should point out that we’re going to set the example. We want to have discipline, the mayor himself should set the example. He’s the biggest violator,” he said.

Osmeña said he had received messages from members of the public questioning why ordinary motorists must follow traffic rules while the mayor traveled with motorcycle escorts.

“I get texts. How come we all have to follow the rules, but the mayor comes in with all these motorcycle escorts and they muscle their way through traffic?,” the vice mayor said.

READ: Oplan BanTal questioned over lack of consultation prior to rollout

Osmeña also criticized the use of motorcycle escorts for ambassadors and other VIPs, calling the practice unfair to ordinary motorists.

“And then you have all these ambassadors with their escorts, and we have all of these other VIPs with motorcycle escorts. This is insulting to the public,” he said.

The vice mayor said the city should apply traffic rules consistently rather than enforce them selectively.

“Pero nagpili-pili. If we want to instill discipline, the example should be set from above! (But there is selective enforcement. If we want to instill discipline, the example should come from above!),” he said.

READ: BanTal traffic ‘has improved,’ says Archival chief of staff

Alcover asks: Are mayor’s escorts allowed?

Alcover sought clarification from the CCTO after hearing Osmeña’s allegation, saying the claim that Archival ranks as the “number one traffic violator” sounded serious.

“I would like to get the comment from CCTO kay murag seryoso ra kayo to, the statement ni Vice Mayor ba. ‘Nestor, the mayor, is the number one traffic violator,’”he said.

(I would like to get the CCTO’s comment because the vice mayor’s statement sounded very serious: “Nestor, the mayor, is the number one traffic violator.”)

Alcover specifically asked whether the mayor’s use of motorcycles and the deployment of motorcycle escorts for VIPs fall within traffic rules.

“Kanang paggamit sa motor, ni Mayor Nestor, is that allowed? Or kanang pag-escort sa mga VIPs, is that allowed? (Is the use of motorcycles by Mayor Nestor allowed? Or is escorting VIPs allowed?),” he said.

He said he wanted the CCTO to clarify the matter because the traffic office was overseeing enforcement in the city.

READ: Solon mulls ban on private vehicles along Edsa during rush hours

CCTO: Archival follows traffic rules

Jongoy said Archival followed traffic rules when he traveled through the Banilad area.

“For the Mayor’s use of motorcycles, Mr. Chair, he is traversing Banilad particularly, but he is following the traffic light signals, he is following the crossing of the pedestrians,” Jongoy said.

Jongoy also said Archival actively promoted the BanTal discipline zone, including through the public address system installed in his vehicle.

“He is even using the public address system in his car to tell the motorists, particularly the drivers of motorcycles, to stay in the motorcycle lane,” Jongoy said.

He said Archival had used the system since August 5, when full enforcement of BanTal began.

Presiding Officer Sisinio Andales then narrowed Alcover’s question to the number of motorcycles that might accompany a sitting mayor.

“Okay, mayor ka. Allowed ka nga naa’y walo ka buok motorcycle nga mo-assist sa—or just one or two? (Okay, you are the mayor. Are you allowed to have eight motorcycles assisting you—or just one or two?),” he asked.

Jongoy said the CCTO had no records covering the protocol for the mayor’s escorts.

“We don’t have any record, sir, of the protocol,” he said.

He clarified that the motorcycle escorts do not fall under the CCTO.

“Those, Mr. Chair, are not part of the CCTO already. Those are under the Office of the Mayor.”

No complaints filed with CCTO

Andales later asked whether anyone had formally complained to the CCTO about motorcycle escorts accompanying Archival during official activities.

“For the record, naa ba’y single complaint nga naabot sa inyong office involving motorcycle nga ni-guide sa atong Mayor sa iyang mga official activities within the City of Cebu nga naka-disturb or naka-violate sa traffic rules?”

(For the record, has your office received even a single complaint involving motorcycles escorting our mayor during his official activities in Cebu City that caused disturbance or violated traffic rules?)

Jongoy answered: “Based on our records, Mr. Chair, we didn’t receive any.”

Archival was sought for comment after the executive session regarding Osmeña’s allegation, but he had not responded as of publication.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP