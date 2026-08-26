House approves 50-year PAL franchise renewal on second reading

Gallery of the House of Representatives in Quezon City. —INQUIRER PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Monday approved on second reading a bill seeking to renew Philippine Airlines’ (PAL) legislative franchise for another 50 years, extending its authority beyond its 2028 expiration.

House Bill No. 10545 was approved through a voice vote. The measure would allow PAL to continue operating as the country’s flag carrier and providing air-transport services domestically and internationally until 2076.

“A stable 50-year franchise will provide our national flag carrier with the certainty and confidence necessary to undertake long-term investments, modernize its fleet, expand its domestic and international routes and develop the infrastructure and capabilities necessary to meet the country’s growing aviation needs,” Negros Occidental Rep. Jeffrey Ferrer told the floor in his sponsorship speech.

READ: Despite fuel risks, local carriers post Q1 earnings gains

“In turn, this stability can help fuel tourism, facilitate trade and commerce and contribute to exclusive economic growth while reinforcing the Philippines’ position as a competitive player in the international aviation industry,” he added.

PAL, founded in 1941 and among Asia’s oldest commercial carriers, has grown into one of the country’s leading airlines with a fleet of serving long-haul and domestic routes. The airliner expects to receive five more planes, Airbus A350-1000s, this year as it seeks to bolster its offered international flight lines.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP