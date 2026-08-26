Borbon gets P50M to fix water supply in coastal areas

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro hands over the financial assistance to Borbon Mayor Nico Dotillos on August 25, 2026. Photo courtesy of Capitol PIO/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Borbon will use P50 million in assistance from the Cebu Provincial government to improve its water system, with around 3,000 to 5,000 households in coastal areas expected to benefit.

Mayor Nico Dotillos said the funding would support the repair and expansion of water pipelines to improve water delivery to several coastal barangays.

The project is expected to be completed and fully operational in less than a year, with the municipality prioritizing coastal communities before addressing water concerns in upland areas.

READ: Some Cebu City areas lose 24-hour MCWD water supply; Jaclupan output cut

Fixing old pipes

Dotillos said Borbon had enough water sources, but its aging pipelines had made it difficult to deliver adequate supply as the municipality’s population continued to grow.

“Di man kulang og tubig gyud among lungsod. Lisod lang gyud kay karaan among mga pipes, unya nagkadaghan na baya ang mga balay ug mga tawo,” Dotillos said in a media interview on Tuesday, August 25.

(Our town doesn’t really lack water. The distribution is only difficult because our pipes are old, and the number of houses and people has been increasing.)

He said the P50-million assistance would allow the municipality to rehabilitate the existing network and install larger and longer pipelines leading to coastal communities.

“I believe na if marealize na gani sya, which will really happen, wala na ni problem sa coastal area,” Dotillos said.

(I believe that once it is realized, which will really happen, there will no longer be a problem in the coastal area.)

READ: Desalination seen as a ‘stopgap’ to Cebu’s water supply needs

Residents seek clearer supply

The planned improvements come as residents continue to report problems with the reliability and predictability of their water supply.

In a July open letter posted on social media, resident May Ann Dutosme Rosales of Barangay Bongdo Proper sought clarification from the Borbon Water System on its water source, distribution process, and operations.

Rosales said residents previously followed a sitio-based schedule under the former water system operator, allowing households to prepare for interruptions despite occasional supply problems.

“Karon, usahay ang tubig moagas alas dos sa kadlawon o sa dili na angay nga oras,” Rosales said.

(Now, sometimes the water flows at 2 a.m. or at an inconvenient time.)

Rosales added that residents are currently awaiting a transient voltage surge suppressor needed to restore their pumping system, contributing to the ongoing water supply problem.

READ: Maynilad’s ‘buffers’ to ensure adequate water supply despite El Niño

After water distribution dispute

Borbon’s water system has also undergone changes following the cancellation of its agreement with SAVS-Borbon Water Company, which previously operated the municipal water system under a 25-year agreement.

The Municipal Council cancelled the agreement on January 22, after which the local government took over the system’s operations.

Dotillos said the municipality sought provincial assistance because the scale of rehabilitation and expansion needed for the water network would be difficult to fund through its own resources.

After the coastal areas, the municipality plans to address the water needs of upland barangays, where difficult terrain and limited water sources pose additional challenges.

Dotillos said Governor Pamela Baricuatro had assured the municipality that the provincial government would be willing to provide further assistance for water projects in the upland communities.

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