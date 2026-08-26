LOOK: Alex Eala celebrates historic No. 18 ranking with personal photo dump

| Photos from alex.eala/Instagram

From family celebrations to quiet moments of reflection, Filipina tennis star Alex Eala offered a glimpse into the personal side of her historic rise to world No. 18.

In a recent Instagram photo dump, Eala shared highlights from her time abroad, including reunions with loved ones and moments away from the competition court as she continues her career-defining run.

Among the snapshots was a moment with her brother Miko Eala, who has been a constant presence throughout her journey as both a sibling and fellow athlete.

READ: ‘I want to be Alex Eala’: Philippine sensation sparks local tennis boom

The post also drew reactions from some of the biggest names in tennis. World No. 2 Coco Gauff commented “10/10,” while young tennis standout Iva Jovic wrote, “well I’m sure happy to be dumped.”

Highest-ranked Southeast Asian woman in WTA history

The Instagram update came shortly after Eala celebrated another breakthrough in her career by becoming the highest-ranked Southeast Asian woman in WTA singles history.

READ: Marcos calls Alex Eala’s first WTA 500 title a breakthrough in PH sports

In her Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old shared a screenshot of her profile from the WTA website showing her new career-high singles ranking. She celebrated the achievement with a playful caption, “Turned 18 twice in this lifetime,” while adding Khalid’s song “8TEEN” as the soundtrack to the post.

The milestone placed Eala ahead of the previous record held by Indonesia’s Yayuk Basuki and Thailand’s Tamarine Tanasugarn, who both reached world No. 19 during their respective careers.

Her rise has been marked by historic firsts, including becoming the first Filipino to win a WTA singles title and establishing herself as one of the most promising players in global tennis.

Now, Eala is set to return to the tournament where her Grand Slam journey began, bringing with her a new career-high ranking and the momentum of an eventful season.

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