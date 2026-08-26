LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 19

The Senate resumes the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, August 26, as senators continue deliberations in the historic trial.

Follow CDN Digital’s live coverage below for the latest developments, key exchanges, and updates from the Senate as the proceedings unfold.

Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan at the Senate impeachment court | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

Duterte Impeachment Trial: Who is Prosecution Counsel Amando Virgil Ligutan?

Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan is among the private lawyers assisting the House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Since the trial began, Ligutan has conducted the prosecution’s direct examination of National Bureau of Investigation Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc and Gina Acosta, a former special disbursing officer of the Office of the Vice President who testified as a hostile witness.

The Cebuano lawyer is not afraid to use his native language during trial, even at times translating for Acosta when the latter said she found some Tagalog words quite deep.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP