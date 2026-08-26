cdn mobile

LIVE: VP Sara Duterte impeachment Day 19

By: CDN Digital August 26,2026 - 12:20 PM

The Senate resumes the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, August 26, as senators continue deliberations in the historic trial.

Follow CDN Digital’s live coverage below for the latest developments, key exchanges, and updates from the Senate as the proceedings unfold.

Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan
Atty. Amando Virgil Ligutan at the Senate impeachment court | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

Duterte Impeachment Trial: Who is Prosecution Counsel Amando Virgil Ligutan?

Lawyer Amando Virgil Ligutan is among the private lawyers assisting the House prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Since the trial began, Ligutan has conducted the prosecution’s direct examination of National Bureau of Investigation Regional Director Jeremy Lotoc and Gina Acosta, a former special disbursing officer of the Office of the Vice President who testified as a hostile witness.

The Cebuano lawyer is not afraid to use his native language during trial, even at times translating for Acosta when the latter said she found some Tagalog words quite deep.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS:
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.