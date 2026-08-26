Senate panel backs bills postponing BSKE, extending terms to 5 years

Young people lined up patiently waiting for their turn in the voter registration and processing as Comelec conducted a three-day registration activity at the Valencia City Gymnasium beginning Thursday, ahead of the May 18 deadline for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) —Photo by Mel N. Velez

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate committee on local government has approved measures seeking to postpone the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) set for November and establish a fixed five-year term for barangay and SK officials.

During its Monday session, the committee completed deliberations on Senate Bill No. 2067, filed by Sen. Imee Marcos, which seeks to defer the November 2026 BSKE, and Senate Bill No. 2387 by Sen. Francis Escudero, which proposes a fixed five-year term for barangay officials and Sangguniang Kabataan members.

The panel is expected to come up with a report adopting the proposed measures, and once signed by the majority of panel members, it would then be presented to the plenary.

READ: Escudero bill on 5-year barangay, SK terms draws support

The first bill seeks to move the BSKE set on Nov. 2 this year to October 2027 to ease the financial burden of voters who need to go home to their provinces to vote amid rising fuel prices. Marcos also pointed out that the BSKE coincides with All Souls’ Day.

On the other hand, the bill filed by Escudero aims to set a fixed term of five years, up from the current four, for barangay and SK officials to pave the way for the more effective implementation of their projects.

READ: Comelec postpones delivery of BSKE supplies, paraphernalia

Noting that the bill’s approval may come before this year’s scheduled BSKE, Escudero said: “The natural effect will be, of course, to postpone the upcoming election, but the subject matter of this bill is fixing the term, not just postponement.”

Concerns raised

During the hearing, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting national coordinator Arwinie Serrano noted that the five-year term may be implemented even if the Nov. 2 election is held, saying that several preparations have already been made for the conduct of the BSKE.

Even Commission on Elections Chair George Garcia noted that the poll body has already spent P8 billion preparing for the BSKE, although some of the procured items, such as ballot boxes and voting ballots, may be temporarily placed under safekeeping until the actual elections.

Other expenses, including voter registration, personnel services and overtime work, may be incurred once again upon the rescheduling of the polls.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP