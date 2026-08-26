Cebu City to inspect waste facilities before next disposal bidding

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will inspect and assess waste-disposal facilities before it opens another bidding for its garbage disposal contract, requiring officials to verify each facility’s capacity, permits, safety measures, and environmental safeguards before selecting where the city will send its waste.

The Cebu City Council approved the resolution on Tuesday, August 25, directing an ocular inspection of all facilities willing to receive the city’s solid waste before the next bidding and selection process.

This puts technical and environmental assessment ahead of procurement as the city continues to haul its garbage to alternative disposal sites following the January collapse of the Binaliw landfill and the subsequent regulatory restrictions imposed on the facility.

READ: DENR lifts Binaliw CDO, but Cebu City still can’t dump there yet

The resolution also calls on the city to consider the potential burden on host communities, particularly smaller local government units that may receive waste, rather than simply transferring the city’s waste problem elsewhere.

Inspection before bidding

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairperson of the council’s committee on environment, moved for the approval of the resolution directing the inspection.

READ: Cebu City garbage disposal to cost P700M more this year – Archival

The resolution requires the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, the Office of the Building Official, and other concerned technical personnel to jointly inspect the participating facilities.

The inspection will assess each facility’s waste-receiving capacity; infrastructure and safety measures; environmental safeguards; waste-handling and disposal processes; compliance with applicable laws and regulations; permits and clearances; and potential effects on the host local government unit, its residents and the surrounding environment.

READ: Cebu City garbage crisis: Tomas ask for 30 days to resolve issue

The council will use the findings and recommendations from the inspections as part of the evaluation, bidding and selection process.

The resolution also directs the city to ensure that its waste-disposal arrangements do not “create or aggravate problems” in the host community.

Binaliw return depends on bidding

The resolution comes days after DENR fully lifted its cease-and-desist order against Prime Waste Solutions Cebu Inc., operator of the Binaliw sanitary landfill.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Mayor Nestor Archival, said the city received the DENR communication last week confirming the full lifting of the CDO.

The DENR issued the full lifting on August 14 after technical personnel inspected and evaluated the facility on August 4 and found that PWS Cebu had substantially complied with conditions under its environmental compliance certificate and its rehabilitation work.

A Multipartite Monitoring Team also recommended the full lifting after conducting its own inspection and deliberations.

But the lifting did not automatically allow Cebu City to resume dumping at Binaliw.

The city still needs a disposal contract, and that requires another procurement process.

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