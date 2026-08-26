Bomb joke in Cebu school gets student arrested, charged

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A routine security inspection at a university campus turned into a nightmare for a first-year college student after he was arrested for making a joke about a bomb inside his bag.

“Basi naay bomba diha, mubuto (There might be a bomb in there, and it might explode),” this was what the 20-year-old student jokingly told the security guard, who was checking his bag.

READ: Explainer: What are the penalties for posting shooting or bomb threats online?

However, the security guard manning the school’s entrance took the 20-year-old student’s bomb joke as a threat and detained him instead.

This happened at past 3 p.m. on August 25, at the entrance of the school in Argao town in southern Cebu.

The guard then informed the school’s Student Affairs Office about the bomb joke, and the Dean of Student Affairs called the police, realizing the gravity of the situation.

The detained student was then turned over to the police.

READ: Bomb joke forces cancellation of Iloilo – Puerto Princesa – flight

Police Staff Sergeant Mark Anthony Dicdican, Argao Police Station investigator of the case, told CDN Digital that charges against the student had already been filed today, August 26.

Dicdican said the complaint filed was for violating Presidential Decree No. 1727, which penalizes the malicious dissemination of false information regarding bombs and explosives.

Police reminded the public that making a bomb joke—whether in airports, public transport, or school campuses — is a serious offense.

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