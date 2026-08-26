Derrick Rose stars at ArenaPlus Champions Circle Dinner in Cebu

ArenaPlus, the premier PAGCOR-licensed online sportsbook in the Philippines, brought together its most valued players, media partners, and special guests for an exclusive Champions Circle Appreciation Dinner featuring NBA legend Derrick Rose on August 25, 2026, at the Kasadya Buffet Buko Bar at Shangri-La Mactan.

The intimate event served as a special gesture of gratitude toward the platform’s Cebuano community. By bringing in the former NBA superstar and youngest MVP in league history, ArenaPlus reaffirmed its commitment to delivering unforgettable, world-class experiences for its most loyal members.

Photo courtesy of ArenaPlus

“Tonight is our way of saying thank you for being part of ArenaPlus. And of course, we wanted to make it extra special,” said ArenaPlus Head Ethan Williams in a pre-recorded address. Williams emphasized that expanding the event to Cebu allows the brand to connect more deeply with its regional fanbase. “We are bringing you closer to Derrick Rose, not just as an NBA legend, but as someone whose story of resilience has inspired basketball fans everywhere.”

A night of culture and celebration

The program blended local heritage with high-stakes excitement, featuring traditional live entertainment from the Kasadya Cultural Show, exclusive raffle draws, and direct fan engagement. The night’s highlight arrived when ten lucky VIP winners earned signed memorabilia and a personal photo opportunity on stage with Rose.

Photo courtesy of ArenaPlus

Adding a uniquely memorable moment to the festivities, Rose fully immersed himself in the island’s culture during the Kasadya Cultural Show performance, even trying Tinikling, the traditional Filipino folk dance featuring rhythmic bamboo poles.

For Rose, who was accompanied by his family, the trip marked his first time exploring Cebu despite previous visits to the country. Embracing the intimate setting, he reflected on what keeps drawing him back to local shores and why post-retirement moments like these matter.

Photo courtesy of ArenaPlus

“I retired to have these exact experiences, to be intimate and show people who I really am,” Rose shared during the Q&A segment. “Everything with ArenaPlus has been friendly, fun, and exciting. It doesn’t feel like work. If anything, we’re just creating great memories and synergy together.”

Beyond the star-studded appearances and cultural festivities, the Champions Circle gathering highlighted ArenaPlus‘ growing footprint in regional hubs outside Metro Manila. By bringing international sports icons directly to provincial centers like Cebu, ArenaPlus continues to elevate user appreciation from a simple rewards program into a meaningful bridge between global sports culture and local communities.