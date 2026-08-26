Lawyer Mae Divinagracia: Cross gives ‘comfort, clarity’ during trial

Lawyer Mae Divinagracia holds a wooden cross during her direct examination – Screengrabbed from Senate of the Philippines / YouTube.

MANILA, Philippines — Counsel for the prosecution team Lawyer Mae Divinagracia on Tuesday was seen clasping a wooden cross while doing her direct examination of the witness during the 18th day of the impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte.

But what is the wooden cross for Divinagracia?

“For Comfort. It gives me confidence, clarity of mind, that’s how I feel when I’m holding it,” Divinagracia said in an ambush interview when asked the question.

READ: Mae Divinagracia: The prosecutor lawyer

Several netizens were posting about the said cross online, curious about what the lawyer was holding.

The wooden cross is often called a “comfort cross,” an asymmetrical cross ergonomically designed to be grasped in one’s clenched hand during prayer or difficult times.

READ: A comfort cross for Ebe Dancel

The litigation lawyer said that the cross is something she always carries with her whenever she is at hearings and trials. /mr

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