Adamson survives La Salle in OT, books Roxas City Invitational finals berth

One of the highlights from the Adamson-La Salle game. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Adamson University proved its previous victory over De La Salle University was no fluke, surviving a furious second-half rally by the Green Archers before escaping with an 82-75 overtime victory in the semifinals of the Roxas City Invitational Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night at the packed Dinggoy Roxas Civic Center on Tuesday night, August 25.

The Soaring Falcons appeared headed for a comfortable victory after building a 15-point lead, only to watch La Salle turn the game around and surge ahead by as many as 13 points in the second half.

But just when the Green Archers seemed poised to complete the comeback, Adamson answered with a run of its own.

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With the Falcons trailing by three points in the dying seconds of regulation, Mahatir Edding calmly knocked down a clutch corner three-pointer from the left side to force overtime at 66-all.

Adamson then took control in the five-minute extension, outscoring La Salle, 16-9, to punch its ticket to the championship game.

Mathroven Erolon and Precious Jonah spearheaded the Falcons’ gritty comeback.

Erolon erupted for 23 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting, including five three-pointers, while Jonah dominated the interior with 24 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

The victory was Adamson’s second over La Salle in the tournament. The Falcons also edged the Green Archers, 72-69, in the elimination round.

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The No. 2-seeded Soaring Falcons became the first finalist in the six-day tournament, which is fully backed by Roxas City Mayor Ronnie Dadivas.

Jacon Zion Cortez led La Salle with 17 points, while Moses Kulang and Manuel Luis Antonio Pablo added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Adamson will face the winner of the other semifinal between Brian Kerle Basketball Academy and the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the championship game.

Brian Kerle survives UPHSD thriller

Brian Kerle Basketball Academy also secured a championship berth after surviving the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Altas, 81-80, in another pulsating semifinal earlier Tuesday night.

Jacob Gray became the unlikely hero, scoring on a putback with just 1.8 seconds remaining to snatch victory from the Altas.

Brian Kerle appeared headed for another comfortable victory after taking a 20-point lead, especially after beating UPHSD, 78-68, in the elimination round.

The Altas, however, refused to go quietly.

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They caught fire from beyond the arc and slowly erased the huge deficit before Mark Jojo Cruz capped the comeback with a gutsy layup that gave UPHSD an 80-79 lead with 6.3 seconds left.

Tanuri Wigness then missed a baseline jumper badly, but Gray was in the right place at the right time. He grabbed the offensive rebound and calmly converted the follow-up with 1.8 seconds remaining to put Brian Kerle back on top.

Cruz had one final chance, launching a desperation shot from midcourt, but the attempt merely grazed the rim as time expired.

Wigness led all scorers with 30 points, while Gray finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Max Kerle added 12 points for the winners.

Cruz paced UPHSD with 17 points, followed by Aries Borja with 14, LA Casinillo with 12 and JD Pagulayan with 10.

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