Estrada’s knee snaps ahead of hospital trip for X-ray

Sen. Jinggoy Estrada is brought to the Sandiganbayan for his scheduled arraignment for graft on June 4, 2026. | File photo by John Eric Mendoza / INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Detained Sen. Jinggoy Estrada was about to leave for a scheduled knee X-ray at a hospital on Wednesday when his left knee suddenly snapped, his office said.

His office said it had no further details on the incident for now. Estrada’s orthopedic doctor is expected to provide more information about his condition after the check-up.

“He was preparing to go to Cardinal (Santos Medical Center) when his left knee snapped,” his office said in a message when asked by the Inquirer about reports that the senator fell inside a comfort room.

READ: Sandigan junks Estrada’s bid to attend Sara impeachment trial

The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division, which is handling Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s plunder case, on Monday allowed him to leave detention for up to four hours to undergo an X-ray examination of his knee.

The move came after the anti-graft court granted Estrada’s Aug. 18 “Motion for Leave to Undergo Knee X-ray Procedure at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center.”

As of 1:35 p.m., his office told Senate reporters that the senator is on his way to the hospital for the procedure.

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