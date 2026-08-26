Two brothers arrested in Sibonga, Cebu, for illegal firing of guns

Two brothers were arrested in Sibonga, Cebu, after authorities implemented a search warrant for firearms violation. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two brothers were arrested by personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Cebu City Field Unit after authorities confiscated firearms, a grenade, and illegal drugs during the implementation of a search warrant in Sitio Makugihon I, Barangay Manatad, Sibonga town, around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Among the arrested individuals were Arnie Logronio, 26, a resident of the said place and the subject of the warrant, and his elder brother, Gerald Logronio, 28.

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Executive Judge May Faith Trumata-Rebotiaco of Regional Trial Court (RTC)-7, Branch 94, Argao, issued the warrant of arrest dated August 18.

Earlier, the CIDG-Cebu City Field Unit applied for a search warrant after receiving complaints against the suspects for indiscriminately firing their firearms.

Afterward, the CIDG conducted verification before applying for a court search warrant.

Operation in Sibonga

During the search, the CIDG was able to recover a .357 revolver with six live rounds of ammunition, a black holster, a KG9 submachine gun with a magazine, a .45 caliber firearm with a magazine and loaded with four live rounds of ammunition, a hand grenade, and three sachets of alleged shabu.

Arnie tried to escape and run to a bamboo grove. However, he was immediately apprehended by CIDG personnel. He sustained abrasions and bruises and was brought to Carcar City Provincial Hospital for medical treatment.

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The evidence recovered was brought to CIDG-Regional Field Unit 7, and they were preparing the charges against the suspects for violation of Section 3 in relation to Section 28 (a) of RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Act, and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The CIDG-7 is also investigating where the suspects purchased the firearm.

But based on their initial investigation, the firearms were sold by their customers in exchange for illegal drugs.///

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