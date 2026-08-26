Padilla invokes Ninoy’s alias in CF debate; Bam says he had no secret funds

Senator Robin Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Senator-judge Robinhood Padilla cited the use of aliases to underscore their importance in protecting confidential information, pointing out that even former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino had reportedly used one. But the late democracy icon’s nephew, Senator Bam Aquino, quickly disputed the comparison, noting that Ninoy had not been entrusted with confidential funds (CF).

During Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, Padilla asked prosecution counsel Mae Divinagracia if she was familiar with the aliases used by national heroes such as Andres Bonifacio and Jose Rizal, among others, and why they had been necessary.

Padilla said this during discussions on Article I of the Articles of Impeachment, which deals with alleged confidential fund misuse within Duterte’s offices. Part of the allegations involves supposed anomalies involving acknowledgment receipts (ARs) signed off by unusual names, like Mary Grace Piattos.

READ: Sen. Padilla says OVP confidential funds help prevent NPA rebel attacks

Divinagracia said she recognized some of the names Padilla mentioned, but clarified that the circumstances these heroes faced then differ from those today. This, however, prompted Padilla to say that Aquino used the alias Marcial Bonifacio.

“Ito po ang pinalalabas ng prosecution, na may mga pangalan na katawa-tawa […] eh mas nakakatawa po itong mga pangalan no’ng mga nangyari noong araw. At isa pa po, kilala niyo po ba si Marcial Bonifacio?” Padilla asked.

READ: Sen. Padilla to prosecutors: ‘Pursue the truth, not just win case’

(This is what the prosecution was presenting: that there are funny names here […] but the aliases of the people in history are funnier. And one more thing, do you know Marcial Bonifacio?)

“To be candid your Honor, I’m not (familiar),” Divinagracia said.

READ: Reward offered, but no leads in search for ‘Mary Grace Piattos’ after 11 days

“Sino po? Si Benigno Aquino Jr., si Ninoy, siya mismo, may alias (Who is that? That is Benigno Aquino Jr., Ninoy himself had an alias),” Padilla noted.

Immediately after Padilla’s question, Senator-judge Bam Aquino — nephew of Ninoy — affirmed that Ninoy indeed used the pseudonym Marcial Bonifacio.

However, he also clarified that Ninoy did not receive any confidential funds.

“Bago po ‘yong two minutes Mr. Presiding Officer, tama po, si Ninoy Aquino po ang kanyang alias, Marcial Bonifacio, para makauwi po siya sa Pilipinas no’ng nasa Boston siya, pero wala naman ho siyang confidential funds,” Senator-judge Aquino said.

(Before my two minutes begin, Mr. Presiding Officer, it is correct that Ninoy Aquino has his own alias, Marcial Bonifacio, so that he can return to the Philippines when he was in Boston, but he did not have any confidential funds.)

“Wala ho siya sa mga AR ng confidential funds, lilinawin ko lang ho (His name is not among the AR signatories for confidential funds, I would just like to clear that out),” he added.

Marcial Bonifacio was the name used by Ninoy in his passport, when he tried to return to the Philippines in 1983 from his exile in the United States.

Former diplomat Jose Ampeso said in an August 2014 article with the INQUIRER that he helped Ninoy by asking him for help about getting a passport. Ninoy ended up with two passports, including one with his nom de guerre “Marcial Bonifacio.”

Ninoy used this passport for his flight back to Manila on August 21, 1983 — the same day he was shot on the tarmac of then-Manila International Airport.

During the discussions for Article I, the weird names on the ARs came up again, as the prosecution presented these documents as supposed proof of misuse of CFs.

Last August 3, prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan poked fun at the names in the ARs, asking whether it was dark because someone’s eyes were closed.

Kapunan said this after going through some of the ARs for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) confidential expenditures attached to their 2022 audit report, which included a certain Andy Lim and Alejandro Pikit.

Kapunan said she cannot help but notice that the reason why she cannot initially read the names is that it is “ang dilim” — Filipino for ‘it’s dark’ — and because someone’s eyes are closed or “pikit.”

The issue of weird names signing ARs first came out during the 19th Congress, when the House of Representatives’ committee on good government and public accountability probed the OVP and the Department of Education (DepEd) over allegations of CF misuse.

One of the discoveries made during the course of the hearings was that there were weird names signing the ARs. At one point, former Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop noticed that one of the individuals who signed the ARs was named Mary Grace Piattos — seemingly a combination of the names of the said restaurant and a potato chip brand.

Later on, Lanao del Sur 1st District Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong showed two ARs — one for OVP and another for DepEd — which were both received by a certain Kokoy Villamin. However, the signatures and handwriting used by the Villamin in the two documents differed.

Both names were also not found inside the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) database for live birth, marriage, and death.

But aside from Piattos and Villamin, other weird names were discovered. In April 2025, Ortega pointed out that there were several “Fionas” which refers to a character from fantasy film Shrek; a “Magellan”, which refers to Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan who landed in Leyte in 1521; and another individual with the surname “Ewan”, which is a Filipino slang for ‘I don’t know.’

Before that, Ortega also released a set of names said to be from a grocery shopping list, while there were some names that sounded like a phone brand — Xiaome Ocho.

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