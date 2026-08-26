Cebu Province seeks Wilson Street opening to ease BanTal traffic

Governor Pam Baricuatro meets with officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on August 25, 2026, to discuss the possible opening of Wilson Street. | Photo on left courtesy of Capitol PIO/FB; Photo on right by Jeremy Mel, UP Cebu Intern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists traversing Cebu City’s congested Banilad-Talamban (BanTal) corridor could get another access route as the provincial government explores opening part of Wilson Street inside a military area.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro discussed the proposal with Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command (VisCom) officials on Tuesday, August 25, seeking access to a portion of the Central Command area in Barangay Apas.

The proposed opening aims to provide an alternative path for motorists and ease traffic along the BanTal corridor, although no final arrangement has been reached.

READ: 30-minute private car ban to ease Cebu City traffic — Osmeña

Proposed access hours to Wilson Street

VisCom public information officer Lt. Col. Israel Galorio said one of the proposed arrangements is to allow privately owned vehicles to pass through the road from 6 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

Vehicles using the route would still have to comply with security measures imposed by the AFP, including its established decal system and other protocols for entering the military facility.

Galorio said VisCom presented the provincial government with proposed guidelines covering security, operational, and logistical requirements that would apply if the access route is opened.

READ: Oplan BanTal questioned over lack of consultation prior to rollout

Security concerns remain

The proposal remains under review because Wilson Street passes through a military establishment, requiring the AFP to balance traffic considerations with the security and operational requirements of Camp Lapu-Lapu.

“We are very much willing to collaborate and to cooperate with the provincial government so long as the integrity and security of Camp Lapu-Lapu will not be sacrificed,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Galorio said the provincial government will review the proposed guidelines before both sides meet again to discuss possible changes and work toward finalizing the access arrangement.

READ: BanTal traffic ‘has improved,’ says Archival chief of staff

No specific timeline has been set for the completion of the review, but Galorio said VisCom would continue coordinating with the provincial government throughout.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to support this initiative, and to work closely with the provincial government,” Galorio said.

He also stressed that any access arrangement must comply with existing AFP policies and restrictions because the proposed route is within a military establishment.

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