Jinggoy Estrada escorted to private hospital for knee X-ray

Sen Jinggoy Estrada arrives at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center on August 26, 2026 (INQUIRER.net / JOHN ERIC MENDOZA)

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who is currently detained as he faces a plunder case, arrived at a private hospital in San Juan City after being allowed by the Sandiganbayan to have a medical exam.

Several jail personnel Estrada when he arrived at Cardinal Santos Medical Center from the New Quezon City Jail in Barangay Payatas.

The senator, who apparently grew a beard while in detention, appeared to be in pain when he alighted from the ambulance.

Before that, his camp reported that his left knee snapped.

READ: Jinggoy Estrada’s knee snaps ahead of hospital trip for X-ray

On Monday, the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division allowed him to leave detention for up to four hours for a knee X-ray.

In his motion for leave filed in the court, Estrada said he has been suffering from joint effusion even before his detention on June 1, as he was previously diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

“Accused Estrada has of late been experiencing a flare up of persistent pain in both knees, making it acutely difficult for him to walk,” the motion stated, as quoted by the Fifth Division’s resolution.

Estrada is facing a plunder case stemming from an alleged “intricate mechanism involving illegal budgetary insertions and project allocations” within the Department of Public Works and Highways’ infrastructure portfolio for fiscal year 2025, worth P573 million, according to prosecutors.

Estrada has repeatedly denied the accusations.

He also has a pending motion to post bail. /gsg

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