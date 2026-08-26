Cesafi Season 26 aims to elevate its games amid challenges

Cesafi officials with the Miss Cesafi Season 26 candidates | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) enters its 26th season this Saturday, August 29, facing a challenge that goes beyond what happens on the court — that is, bringing back the crowds, reconnecting with students, and reigniting school pride and spirit.

With the Cebu Coliseum often struggling to fill its bleachers in recent seasons and the league looking to strengthen its connection with the student communities of its member schools, Cesafi is introducing several changes aimed at rebuilding its following and elevating its overall appeal.

Cesafi changes

During its press conference at the Marco Polo Hotel Cebu on Wednesday, August 26, Cesafi officials, led by longtime commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy, unveiled several developments for the new season, including a new streaming platform, a revamped marketing campaign, new member schools, and the addition of a new sport.

One of the biggest changes is the league’s partnership with Stats Central, which will serve as the official streaming and statistics provider of Cesafi this season.

Tiukinhoy also tapped veteran marketing expert Lilu Alino to spearhead Cesafi’s marketing efforts, particularly in promoting its athletes and teams and reaching a wider audience.

The move is part of Cesafi’s effort to make its athletes more recognizable and create stronger connections between the teams and their respective school communities.

Stats Central

Stats Central will serve as a one-stop platform where fans, media, athletes, and coaches can access real-time game statistics, previews, athlete profiles, and other Cesafi-related content.

It will also handle the live streaming of Cesafi basketball games, with football and volleyball games also set to be streamed in real time.

Unlike previous seasons, however, real-time streaming will be available through a paid subscription. Fans who do not subscribe can still watch the games through a one-hour delayed telecast.

The subscription is priced at P88 per game, or P288 per month, covering 18 games.

Rebuilding interest

Tiukinhoy believes the new approach, coupled with a stronger marketing push, can help Cesafi rebuild interest in its athletes and teams and, ultimately, bring more people back to the Cebu Coliseum.

“I have the same optimism that with our marketing team and Stats Central, we can hype up our players and raise public awareness about our teams and athletes, not just in basketball, but also in other sports, including volleyball,” Tiukinhoy said.

“For the past years, our volleyball tournament has gained a lot of attention and a lot of crowds. I hope that it’s not only basketball and volleyball, but also football.”

For Cesafi, the challenge is not simply getting people to watch games; it is also about restoring the school pride and student involvement that have traditionally helped drive collegiate sports.

Tiukinhoy acknowledged that the league needs to do more to make students feel connected to their teams and players, while creating an atmosphere inside the Cebu Coliseum that can once again reflect the passion associated with Cesafi basketball.

End of Cesafi free live streaming

The decision to end free live streaming is also tied to that goal.

Tiukinhoy explained that Cesafi hopes to bring back the packed Cebu Coliseum while addressing the financial realities of running the league. Gate receipts remain a major source of revenue, while the decline in attendance has also affected the league’s ability to attract sponsors.

“As we all know, Cesafi is highly dependent on our operations and ticket sales. The free live streaming was great, but outside of that, we lost a lot of sponsors. Cesafi is dependent on the operations, dependent on the revenue from the gate receipts,” he said.

“So this year, we really thought of a partnership with Stats Central so that real-time live streaming will be on a subscription basis. If you want to watch in real time, you have to subscribe either per day or per month.”

READ: Cesafi Season 26 to tip off Aug. 29 with new teams

Meanwhile, Cesafi welcomes Globe Telecom as its major sponsor this season, replacing Smart Communications as the league’s major telecommunications partner.

Globe was represented during the press conference by Vice President for External Affairs Patrick Steven Gloria.

“It’s really great to see the growth of Cesafi. I think in the Visayas and Mindanao, Cesafi is the biggest,” Gloria said.

“On behalf of Globe, we thank Cesafi for welcoming us again. It’s truly an honor to be part of Cesafi.”

Gloria also lauded Cesafi’s expansion beyond its traditional basketball roots, particularly with the addition of pickleball this season.

“Before, I thought Cesafi was basketball. Now it has pickleball. I would like to thank them for considering us to join. I’m also glad to tell you that Cesafi has provided generations of student-athletes, and I’m sure there will be a lot more,” he said.

Cesafi Season 26

Cesafi now has 18 member schools following the entry of San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds and PAREF Springdale Titans in the high school division, and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in the college division.

The league will feature 16 sports this season, with pickleball making its debut as the newest addition.

Cesafi Season 26 carries the theme “One Spirit, One Goal: Rising Together in Excellence,” reflecting the league’s push for greater unity, stronger school involvement, and renewed enthusiasm as it enters its 26th year.

“We have done 25 years of Cesafi, and we had our celebration last year. So this year, in Season 26, we thought of this theme, which is togetherness in excellence,” Tiukinhoy said.

For Cesafi, the new season is more than another year of competition. It is an attempt to bring the league closer to its students, restore school pride, and turn the Cebu Coliseum back into a vibrant home for Cebu’s school sports community.

READ: Derrick Rose heads to Cebu for two-day basketball celebration

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