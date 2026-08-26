Mactan-Cebu becomes first PH airport to earn ACA Level 2 certification

Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) General Manager Julius G. Neri, Jr. and Ricia Montejo, MCIA General Manager of the Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has accomplished another milestone in its sustainability efforts by obtaining an Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 2 – Reduction certification.

At present, MCIA is the only airport in the country to have received this recognition.

This accreditation acknowledges the measures MCIA has taken to lower its carbon emissions.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation program serves as a global certification initiative for airports focused on carbon management. There are currently seven accreditation levels.

Mactan-Cebu’s achievement

It offers a structured approach for airports to measure their carbon footprint, establish carbon reduction goals, and lower carbon emissions.

“I am very happy and proud to announce another first in the history of Philippine airports, as the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has achieved Airport Carbon Accreditation Level 2 – Reduction, making us the only airport in the country to reach this distinction,” said MCIAA General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Julius G. Neri, Jr.

“The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) continues to work closely with our private partner, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), to reduce our carbon footprint through initiatives like solar energy, single-engine taxi operations, and bridge-mounted equipment, among others.”

“This milestone brings us closer to our long-term goal of net-zero carbon emissions,” he added.

A safe, efficient, and sustainable airport

By achieving Level 2-Reduction, MCIA has progressed beyond tracking its emissions. It has shown tangible reductions in carbon emissions through its operational efforts.

For travelers, this means that a sustainable airport can be realized without sacrificing safety, efficiency, and quality of service.

Reducing the environmental footprint of airport operations requires a collective commitment from all members of the airport community.

“This ACA Level 2 validates that our team is making real, measurable progress in embedding sustainability into every aspect of our operations,” said Ricia Montejo, MCIA General Manager of ACAC.

“By balancing smart energy solutions with world-class service, we are ensuring that Cebu’s growth as a premier transfer hub remains environmentally responsible and aligned with global best practices,” she added.

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