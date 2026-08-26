Paref Springdale embraces David-vs-Goliath challenge in Cesafi debut

Jax Bautista and his Paref Springdale Titans during one of the tournaments they joined. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the Paref Springdale Titans, joining the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) is more than simply entering one of Cebu’s premier school leagues. It is the culmination of a basketball program that has been quietly building toward this moment for years.

After more than a decade of developing young athletes, Paref Springdale is finally taking the next step: joining Cesafi as one of the league’s two newest member schools.

Cesafi is part of Paref Springdale’s plan

For Head Coach Jax Bautista, who has been with the school since 2010, the move has been part of the plan all along.

“Joining Cesafi has always been part of the school’s plan,” Bautista said.

He said Paref Springdale’s sports program has steadily expanded over the years, with basketball complemented by football and other athletic activities. With the school continuing to develop its athletes and achieve success in its existing programs, Bautista believes the time has come for Springdale to test itself against Cebu’s best school-based programs.

“We felt that it was time to take that big step and compete with the best,” he said.

The significance of the move extends beyond the basketball court as Bautista described Paref Springdale’s Cesafi entry as a special moment for its athletes, parents, alumni, and the entire school community. For a relatively small school, competing in Cesafi also provides an opportunity to put its name and basketball program on a bigger stage.

Paref Springdale’s development-first philosophy

Springdale, however, does not intend to compete by imitating the bigger, more established programs. Bautista acknowledged that the school does not have the same scholarship resources or ability to recruit a large pool of top players. Instead, its philosophy centers on developing the athletes already within its system and giving opportunities to players who may have been overlooked by bigger programs.

“We may not have the biggest scholarship resources or the ability to recruit many top players, but our goal has always been to develop the players we have,” Bautista said.

That development-first approach will be put to the test in Cesafi.

Bautista, a multi-titled coach with Paref Springdale in the Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL), knows his team will enter the league as one of its smaller squads. He has coached most of his current players since their elementary years, giving him a deep understanding of the system they have built together.

And he believes that familiarity can become Springdale’s biggest strength.

“For us, it’s all about our system and believing in how we play,” Bautista said.

The Paref Springdale Titans during their practice. | Contributed photo

David vs Goliath

The coach expects his team to face a significant physical challenge, particularly against programs loaded with taller players.

“We may be one of the smallest teams in the league, but our players will not back down from any challenge,” he said. “For us, every game will feel like David versus Goliath.”

Rather than viewing that as a disadvantage, Springdale is embracing it as part of what makes its Cesafi debut exciting.

The team plans to play an up-tempo brand of basketball built around ball movement, versatility, and collective effort.

“We want to play an exciting, fast-paced game,” Bautista said. “We like to move the ball, play inside and outside, and make sure that everyone is involved.”

More importantly, Springdale wants its identity to be recognizable every time it steps onto the court: energy, teamwork, discipline, and confidence.

Expectations

The team is keeping its expectations realistic for its maiden Cesafi campaign. Bautista said the immediate objective is not necessarily to make a deep tournament run, but to compete in every possession, improve from game to game, and never quit.

“We just want to take it one game at a time, compete every possession, and see where that takes us,” he said.

A finish among the league’s top teams would certainly be welcomed, but Springdale’s bigger objective is to establish itself as a legitimate Cesafi program.

Bautista said joining Cesafi is not a one-season experiment. Springdale has been laying the groundwork for a sustainable basketball program, with young players already being developed through its club program.

The school currently has players as young as Grade 1 beginning their basketball journey within the Paref system.

The long-term vision is to create a pipeline that allows players to grow within the school’s program and eventually represent Springdale at the Cesafi high school level and beyond.

“This is not something we see as a one-time experience,” Bautista said. “The goal is to build a program that can continue for many years, not just five or ten years, but hopefully even longer.”

Aside from its high school team, Springdale will also field a 15-and-under squad this year, while the school is looking forward to adding a 12-and-under team next year.

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