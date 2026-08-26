Doctor: Jinggoy may need surgery for complete meniscus tear in knee

Orthopedic surgeon Fernando Syquia updates reporters at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center on August 26, 2026. INQUIRER / JOHN ERIC MENDOZA

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada temporarily left his jail cell for a hospital check-up and may need knee surgery, according to his doctor.

Orthopedic surgeon Fernando Syquia on Wednesday recommended surgery for the meniscus tear in the left knee of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who is currently facing plunder charges before the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division.

READ: Estrada arrives at private hospital for knee X-ray

Jinggoy Estrada’s knee

“We saw that it was a complete tear; it’s pretty bad,” Syquia said in an interview at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

“I explained to the senator that these types of tears usually end up with surgery, because if you have a complete tear at the root of the meniscus, it’s as if the meniscus is not functioning at all,” he also said.

As for his right knee, Syquia said Estrada had osteoarthritis, which was the subject of the x-ray.

“From what I understand, he was just supposed to come here just for the check-up for the arthritis of one knee,” Syquia said.

“It just happened that while he was going to stand up, he twisted the knee that’s why the meniscus from the opposite knee tore,” he added.

Estrada has since returned to his jail cell in the New Quezon City Jail in Barangay Payatas.

The senator, who apparently grew a beard while in detention, appeared to be in pain when he alighted at the ambulance.

Estrada is facing plunder case stemming from alleged “intricate mechanism involving illegal budgetary insertions and project allocations” within the Department of Public Works and Highways’ infrastructure portfolio for fiscal year 2025 worth P573 million, according to prosecutors.

The senator has repeatedly denied the accusations.

READ: Citing Enrile case, Estrada asks court to revisit denial of bail bid

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