PWDs enrolled in registry automatically covered by PhilHealth

REGISTER. Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) Western Visayas Field Operations Division Chief Junie Sabusap gives an update on the services of the state health insurance in a press conference in San Jose de Buenavista on Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2026). Sabusap encouraged persons with disabilities to enroll in the Philippine Registry for PWDs for automatic coverage by PhilHealth. (PNA photo by Annabel Consuelo J. Petinglay

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – Registered persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the centralized national database are automatically covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

During a Wednesday press conference, Junie Sabusap, Field Operations Division Chief of PhilHealth Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas), urged persons with disabilities (PWDs) to visit their local social welfare offices for help registering with the Philippine Registry for PWDs.

The registry is maintained by the Department of Health and the National Council on Disability Affairs.“PWDs registered with the PR-PWD are automatically covered by PhilHealth for their in-patient and out-patient medical needs,” he said.The Antique Provincial Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) data showed that 17,458 PWDs have already registered with the PR-PWD as of Aug. 18, 2026. The province, however, has 23,411 PWDs.Meanwhile, PhilHealth Regional Vice President Marjorie Cabrieto lauded the Local Health Insurance Office in the province for having the highest number of registered members and dependents across the region, with 637,181 or 100.61 percent.“The registered members and dependents may avail of the services of the PhilHealth-accredited Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) Clinic and of the Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (GAMOT) facilities,” Cabrieto said.Cabrieto added that they should make sure, though, that their prescription is issued by YAKAP clinic doctors to avail of free medicines up to PHP20,000 per year from GAMOT-accredited facilities.The YAKAP-accredited facilities are available in the 18 municipalities of Antique, while 17 municipalities have GAMOT-accredited providers.The facility in the town of Tobias Fornier is still in the process of seeking accreditation. (PNA)

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