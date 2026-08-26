Sara Duterte’s counsel Michael Poa to testify in impeachment trial

Sara Duterte impeachment defense counsel Michael Poa.INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense counsel Michael Poa will switch roles from lawyer to witness when he takes the stand on Wednesday, Sept. 2, during the impeachment trial.

Poa will face the Senate impeachment court to testify for the House prosecution panel on how the Department of Education (DepEd) disbursed its confidential funds during Duterte’s tenure as Education Secretary.

This as one of the witnesses set to be presented by the prosecution next week, Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao, will no longer be called to testify by the panel.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Sara Duterte impeachment trial | Aug. 24, 2026

Poa will be called before the court along with Marizza Grande of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“In order to maximize the schedule that is given to us, for Sept. 1, that is next Wednesday, we would like to respectfully move for the issuance of a subpoena ad testificandum to Attorney Michael Wesley T. Poa, if the same should be necessary, as well as to Ms. Marizza B. Grande of the PSA,” Luistro said.

READ: VP Sara wants me to remain as her legal counsel — Michael Poa

Presiding officer and Senator-judge Francis “Chiz” Escudero then ruled that should the prosecution’s two other witnesses for Tuesday, Sept. 1, also fail to appear, Poa will instead take the witness stand to save time for the court.

“Given that Atty. Michael Poa is here, and more than willing to testify as intimated earlier, then we jump to Atty. Poa should the other two earlier witnesses fail to appear on Sept. 1,” said Escudero.

“Without need of issuing a subpoena to Atty. Poa, he is so informed in open court,” he added. /jpv

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