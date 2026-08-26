Marcos orders NCSC to swiftly release ₱10K cash gift for seniors

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook)

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) to expedite the release of ₱10,000 cash gifts to eligible seniors under the Expanded Centenarians Act, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro announced on Wednesday.

Eight elderly individuals, aged 80 to 85, have already filed complaints with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) against the NCSC regarding delayed cash gift payouts.

READ: Mandaue City eyes ₱2,000 hike in senior citizens’ cash gift

“Ito po ay nakarating sa Pangulo at kailangan po talagang maibigay kung ano ang benepisyo na dapat ibigay sa ating mga elderlies lalung-lalo na iyong mga senior citizens dahil iyan naman po ay talagang kailangang maipaabot sa kanila nang mas mabilis at sa mabilis na pamamaraan,” said Castro at a Palace briefing.

(This has already reached the President, and the benefits that are due to our elderly, especially our senior citizens, really need to be provided. These benefits must be delivered to them as quickly and efficiently as possible.)

“So, ipinag-utos niya [Marcos] rin po na agaran itong solusyunan kaya po nakatanggap po ang ARTA nga ng reklamo at ito po ay nagkaroon ng endorsement sa Committee on Anti-Red Tape ng National Commission of Senior Citizens or NCSC noong August 25, 2026,” she added.

(So, he [Marcos] also ordered that this issue be resolved immediately. That is why ARTA received a complaint, which was subsequently endorsed to the Committee on Anti-Red Tape of the National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) on August 25, 2026.)

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A clarificatory meeting among ARTA, the NCSC, the concerned local government unit, and the complainants is scheduled on August 28.

The Expanded Centenarians Act, or Republic Act No. 11982, provides that all Filipinos, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, who reach the age of 100 shall receive a P100,000 cash gift and a letter of felicitation from the President congratulating them on their longevity.

The law also provides that senior citizens who reach the ages of 80, 85, 90, and 95 shall each receive a P10,000 cash gift. /gsg

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