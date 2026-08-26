Mandaue measles-rubella vaccination drive hits record low at 37 percent

A young child gets a measles-rubella vaccine as health workers step up immunization efforts during the Cebu Provincial Government’s Serbisyo Caravan in Pinamungajan on Monday, August 17. | CDN Photo/ Airam Limatog

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Health Office has reached 37 percent measles-rubella vaccination coverage based on its actual master list of 21,849 children.

The office continues its measles-rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA), aiming to reach the 95 percent coverage needed for herd immunity and help prevent a possible outbreak in the city.

City Health Officer Dr. Debra Maria Catulong said the 37 percent figure is based on the actual master-listed children, while coverage stands at 26 percent based on the Department of Health’s computed target of 30,836 children.

“Mubo pa gyud siya [percentage], anaa pa sa mga 1/3 ang nabakunahan sa targeted nato. Delikado to ang wala mabakunahi, and also wala pa totally na-eradicate nato ang sakit. Delikado na sila nga mogawas. It’s fatal if it’s not properly managed or [diagnosed early] nga cases,” said Catulong.

READ: Parents urged to vaccinate children, 486 refuse measles-rubella shots

(It’s still very low [percentage]. Only around 1/3 of our target has been vaccinated. Those who are unvaccinated are at risk, and also, the disease hasn’t been totally eradicated yet. It’s dangerous for them to go out. It’s fatal if it’s not properly managed or diagnosed early.)

She said this year’s coverage is significantly lower than in previous years, when Mandaue City recorded more than 90 percent coverage.

Measles-rubella vaccine misinformation

Among the challenges, she cited misinformation circulating on social media—particularly claims from anti-vaccine individuals—that has influenced some parents to refuse vaccination despite advice from health professionals.

Catulong said the vaccine rollout has also been challenging for health workers in the field, with some personnel reportedly facing threats and being prevented from entering households while conducting the vaccination campaign.

Despite these incidents, she said health workers, including doctors, will continue visiting families with unvaccinated children and explaining the benefits of vaccination. Although the DOH’s two-week intensive phase ended last Friday, August 21, Mandaue City will continue its vaccination activities until September 4.

READ: BHWs face threats as vaccination fears slow Cebu measles-rubella drive

Catulong clarified that the supplemental immunization is a booster dose and does not mean the routine vaccines previously given to children were ineffective. The additional dose is intended to strengthen immunity and stimulate the body to produce more antibodies against measles and rubella.

She also clarified that the form given to parents to sign is not a waiver, but an assessment form that records the child’s medical and vaccination history. The form contains basic information about the child — including previous vaccinations, recent illnesses, and other medical history — which health workers need to determine the appropriate vaccination schedule.

Catulong warned that unvaccinated children remain vulnerable to measles, which can become severe or fatal if not detected and managed early. She urged parents to rely on guidance from health professionals rather than misinformation circulating online. ///

READ: 476,679 children in Calabarzon vaccinated against measles, rubella

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