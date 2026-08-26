Nepal flash floods: At least 8 killed, hundreds missing

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (Associated Press Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

UDIN DHUNGA, Nepal — An avalanche of ice and rock triggered massive flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday, August 26, killing at least eight people and leaving hundreds missing. These also caused widespread damage to villages and infrastructure.

Officials said that 384 tourists were reported missing. They included 291 people from countries such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

The Bhotekoshi River flooded around 9 a.m. local time Wednesday, destroying several villages, roads and hydropower projects, officials said.

China, India’s help sought in rescue

“We have asked both India and China to help us with the rescue efforts,” said Sasmit Pokharel, a spokesperson for the Nepali government.

Dozens of multi-storied buildings, trucks, and vans were buried under vast quantities of mud in the district of Nuwakot. Officials warned residents in several of Nepal’s districts and asked them to stay away from the banks of the Bhotekoshi, Trishuli, and Narayani rivers.

Nepal tourism board officials said most of the missing were likely tourists from India and the Indian diaspora on pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus.

Hundreds missing after Nepal flash floods

South Korean government officials said their citizens working on building a hydropower plant in Nepal were among those reported missing.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry also said its embassy in Kathmandu has received reports from travel agencies that they had lost contact with 11 Malaysians. They were believed to be in the Rasuwa district, which was hit hard by the floods.

The same regions affected by Wednesday’s disaster saw flash floods similar to those in August last year. A glacial lake in neighboring Tibet overflowed because of high temperatures in the mountain region. Nine people were killed, and critical infrastructure, including a bridge connecting Nepal and China, was damaged at the time.

Damaged homes and vehicles are seen in the aftermath of flash floods in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on Aug. 26, 2026. (Associated Press Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

An avalanche from a glacier

Climate experts at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development said that an avalanche from a glacier likely caused Wednesday’s flash flood.

The Lhende Khola River, a tributary of the Bhotekoshi River, witnessed maximum flooding Wednesday, they said.

“The Lhende Khola has flooded twice in 14 months, this time triggered by an ice rock avalanche from a glacier on the Nepal side that blocked the river and released a sudden surge downstream,” said Saswata Sanyal, a disaster risk reduction specialist at the climate research group.

What makes Nepal vulnerable

“In a warming Himalaya, early warning is the first line of adaptation,” he added.

The Himalayan region, which spans Nepal and nearby countries, including India, is especially vulnerable to heavy rains, floods and landslides. It is warming faster than the rest of the world due to human-caused climate change. Extreme weather events, including heat waves and rains, and melting glaciers, have become more frequent in the region.

Researchers in Kathmandu found earlier this year that glaciers across the Hindu Kush are melting at an accelerating rate. Ice loss rates have doubled since 2000 primarily due to rising global temperatures and climate change.

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