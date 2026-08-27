Lotto results for August 26 draws: No jackpot winners

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MANILA, Philippines — No bettor picked the winning combinations of the two major lotto draws on August 26.

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), no bettor won the jackpots in the Grand Lotto 6/55 and Mega Lotto 6/45 draws on Wednesday.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 winning combination was 12-50-24-32-09-06 for a jackpot of ₱157.87 million. No ticket matched all six numbers.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 winning combination was 17-02-27-23-07-43 for a jackpot of ₱28.7 million. No bettor won the top prize.

READ: Lotto draw results, August 26, 2026

Minor games

PCSO also released the results of the day’s minor lotto games:

4D Lotto: 8-3-5-9 — ₱ 56,378; 14 winners

56,378; 14 winners 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 3-1-0 — ₱ 4,500; 451 winners

4,500; 451 winners 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 8-5-6 — ₱ 4,500; 163 winners

4,500; 163 winners 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 0-7-5 — ₱ 4,500; 142 winners

4,500; 142 winners 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 20-21 — ₱ 4,000; 83 winners

4,000; 83 winners 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 11-16 — ₱ 4,000; 182 winners

4,000; 182 winners 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 25-18 — ₱ 4,000; 315 winners

4,000; 315 winners

READ: Aug. 25 PCSO lotto: No winner of P238.84-M Ultra jackpot

Draw schedule

Grand Lotto 6/55 draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while Mega Lotto 6/45 draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.