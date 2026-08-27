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Lotto results for August 26 draws: No jackpot winners

By: August 27, 2026
No one guessed the correct winning combination fot two major lotto draws on August 26. | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO
Inquirer File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — No bettor picked the winning combinations of the two major lotto draws on August 26. 

According to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), no bettor won the jackpots in the Grand Lotto 6/55 and Mega Lotto 6/45 draws on Wednesday.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 winning combination was 12-50-24-32-09-06 for a jackpot of 157.87 million. No ticket matched all six numbers.

The Mega Lotto 6/45 winning combination was 17-02-27-23-07-43 for a jackpot of 28.7 million. No bettor won the top prize.

READ: Lotto draw results, August 26, 2026

Minor games

PCSO also released the results of the day’s minor lotto games:

  • 4D Lotto: 8-3-5-9 — 56,378; 14 winners
  • 3D Lotto 2 p.m.: 3-1-0 — 4,500; 451 winners
  • 3D Lotto 5 p.m.: 8-5-6 — 4,500; 163 winners
  • 3D Lotto 9 p.m.: 0-7-5 — 4,500; 142 winners
  • 2D Lotto 2 p.m.: 20-21 — 4,000; 83 winners
  • 2D Lotto 5 p.m.: 11-16 — 4,000; 182 winners
  • 2D Lotto 9 p.m.: 25-18 — 4,000; 315 winners

READ: Aug. 25 PCSO lotto: No winner of P238.84-M Ultra jackpot

Draw schedule

Grand Lotto 6/55 draws are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, while Mega Lotto 6/45 draws take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

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TAGS: gaming, lotto, PCSO
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