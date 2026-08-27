Escudero seeks passage of bill setting fixed term for barangay, SK officials

Senator Francis Escudero | INQUIRER.net / NOY MORCOSO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – With the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) set for September, the Senate now needs to act with urgency on pending legislation seeking to fix the terms of barangay and SK officials.

Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said approval of the proposal he crafted would also help expedite the decision on whether to proceed with the BSKE scheduled for November 2, 2026.

“Mr. President, I ask that the body act on this bill with urgency for or against it, before the end of September, given the fact that the Barangay Elections is scheduled to be conducted this November and the filing of Certificates of Candidacy are slated already in the coming month,” Escudero said during his sponsorship speech.

READ: Escudero bill on 5-year barangay, SK terms draws support

“Although I favor this measure, I hope this body will give priority to this measure so that we can decide on it and so that there will be predictability with respect to the upcoming elections—whether indeed it will push through or will be postponed in accordance with the new term that will be approved by Congress, should it decide in its wisdom,” he added.

Fix 5-year term

Escudero authored Senate Bill No. 2387, which seeks to set a fixed five-year term for barangay and SK officials, replacing the current four-year tenure.

READ: Comelec postpones delivery of BSKE supplies, paraphernalia

On Monday, the Senate Committee on Local Government completed its deliberations and recommended the approval of Escudero’s bill, taking into consideration Senate Bill No. 2067 filed by Sen. Imee Marcos, which seeks to defer the November 2, 2026 BSKE to October 2027.

During their session on Tuesday, Escudero delivered his sponsorship speech and urged his colleagues in the Senate to act with urgency on his proposal before the end of September to ensure predictability in the conduct of the upcoming BSKE.

READ: BSKE may be held after 2028 elections – Guanzon

Escudero said the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) is set next month, underscoring the need for Congress to decide whether the elections will proceed or be reset under the proposed new term structure.

He explained that the Constitution expressly empowered Congress to determine the term of barangay officials, a policy judgment affirmed by the Supreme Court in Macalintal v. Senate.

He also noted that the Court recognizes the need to balance continuity with accountability, and administrative efficiency with democratic change.

“That is the policy judgment which the present measure asks us to consider—whether, as a matter of policy, a five-year term provides a better governing window than the four years presently provided by law,” he said.

Sufficient time

Escudero said a five-year term would provide a better governing window than the current four-year term, giving barangay and SK officials sufficient time to organize, implement, and evaluate programs without the disruption caused by frequent elections.

“Barangays are planners, implementers, first responders, peacekeepers, conciliators, and frontline service providers—all at a scale where government knows the family, the street, and often the problem by name,” he said.

He added that the proposal was not unprecedented, citing Republic Act No. 6653 and Republic Act No. 8524, which also prescribed five-year terms for barangay officials.

“This bill is a term‑setting measure, enacted in the exercise of the power expressly conferred upon Congress by Article X, Section 8 of the Constitution,” Escudero said.

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