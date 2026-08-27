Nepal-Tibet floods kill at least 160, rescue crews rush to find missing

Rescuers look for survivors among the mud and the rubbles of buildings following flash floods and a landslide disaster in in Devghat, in Nepal’s Nuwakot district on August 26, 2026. A massive flood and landslide disaster on the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 103 people on August 26, 2026 and left several hundred missing, many of them foreign tourists. | Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP

NUWAKOT, Nepal — Rescue teams rushed Thursday to find hundreds of people missing on the Nepal-Tibet border in flash floods and landslides that killed at least 160.

Many of the missing are foreign tourists, officials said of the disaster that wiped out entire villages. The death toll appeared likely to rise.

One terrifying clip of surveillance video from the Chinese side of the frontier shows a raging wall of mud and debris crashing over a building several stories high on Wednesday morning, engulfing it as dozens of people run for their lives below. The surge sweeps away buses and cars like they are toys.

READ: Nepal’s flash floods: Foreign tourists missing

Chinese state media reported “major casualties” from a mudslide at a Tibet border hub, reporting three dead and another 265 people missing.

Nepali police said they had recovered 157 bodies after “devastating floods”, with officers working to move families in flood-risk areas to safety.

Tibet government officials mobilized nearly 800 emergency workers and 150 vehicles as well as sniffer dogs and speed boats to help the rescue efforts, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.

In the area hit by the disaster, rescuers waded through mud and sludge to look for survivors after floodwaters buried the lower floors of multi-storey buildings.

Some 403 tourists — 341 of them foreigners — were unaccounted for several hours after the disaster struck, according to Nepal’s tourism ministry.

The missing foreigners included 142 Indians, and others from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States, the tourism board said.

“Entire villages and market areas have been wiped out,” said David Fisher, the Nepal head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

It said it was was dispatching emergency supplies including blankets, first aid kits, stretchers and body bags.

READ: Flash floods in Nepal and China kill at least 98

Risk of new flood?

Locals were traumatised, while experts cautioned that a lingering blockage in a river could produce an additional flood.

“I got a call from (my brother-in-law) this morning, and they were crying and said their entire house had been swept away. Three family members were rescued, but his brother is still missing,” said 56-year-old local Raju Bhadel.

The cause of the flooding was not immediately clear.

But Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said an earthquake likely triggered a landslide, which in turn blocked a river, sending water gushing downstream.

Nepal’s disaster authority said that satellite data indicated that a “snow-rock landslide” on the Nepal-China border may have caused the flood.

Images shared by Nepali police showed floodwater surging through a river, sweeping away houses in its path, while AFP images depicted the top floor of a house sticking out from muddy soil.

The Nepali Army was carrying out flights and had rescued scores of people, while others living near the river in danger zones had been told to relocate.

READ: Ivana Alawi sa isyu ng flood control: Hindi kami nakakalimot

‘Mudslide disaster’

Sarthak Shrestha, a remote sensing and geo information analyst at the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), said a preliminary assessment showed “no anomalies” from China’s side of the border.

“We believe a rock-ice avalanche occurred in Nepal, blocking the Lhende river and causing the cascading flood event,” he told AFP.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday that “a mudslide disaster” on the Nepali side resulted in “major casualties and missing people” at the Gyirong Port in Tibet.

China’s leader Xi Jinping said that “the most urgent task is doing everything possible to search for and rescue the missing people”, according to CCTV.

Traffic authorities in Tibet’s Shigatse said roads in the area were “at risk of mudslides and unsafe for passage”.

Monsoon rains from June to September regularly trigger deadly floods and landslides across South Asia.

Scientists say climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in the region.

Qianggong Zhang, head of climate and environmental risks at ICIMOD, warned of the potential for a second flood.

“With a blockage still lodged upstream on the Nepal-China border river, authorities warn a second flood may occur,” he told AFP.

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