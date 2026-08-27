Brian Kerle caps perfect run with Roxas City Invitational title

Brian Kerle Basketball Academy players celebrate during the awarding. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Brian Kerle Basketball Academy of Australia completed a dominant campaign by sweeping the Roxas City Invitational Basketball Tournament, beating Adamson University, 66-51, in the championship game Wednesday night at the Dinggoy Roxas Civic Center.

Brian Kerle took control early and never let go, using its size and physicality to overwhelm the Soaring Falcons and finish the tournament unbeaten at 6-0.

Tamuri Wigness saved his best for last, pouring in 23 points and grabbing six rebounds to lead the Australians to the championship. His performance earned him the Finals Most Valuable Player award.

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Kurt Siwek chipped in 13 points, while Max Kerle added 12 as Brian Kerle built a lead of as many as 20 points.

The Australians’ dominance was most evident on the boards, where they outrebounded Adamson, 56-37. They also repeatedly punished the Falcons inside, finishing with a 40-22 advantage in points in the paint.

Adamson, meanwhile, struggled to generate enough offense against the bigger Australian squad. AJ Fransman was the only Falcon to score in double figures with 11 points.

The championship loss capped a strong showing for Adamson, which finished as the tournament runner-up in a field that included some of the country’s top collegiate programs.

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Perpetual Help System Dalta settled for third place after edging defending UAAP champion De La Salle University, 66-64, in a dramatic battle earlier Wednesday.

Aries Borja led the Altas with 17 points, while Mark Gojo-Cruz added 11 as Perpetual Help secured the P150,000 third-place prize. La Salle received P75,000 for finishing fourth.

La Salle had one last chance to snatch the victory after falling behind, 64-66, with 4.4 seconds remaining. JD Pagulayan, however, missed both free throws, and the Green Archers failed to convert on their final possession after Earl Jared Abadam missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

David Andrei Dungo paced La Salle with 17 points, while Jacob Zion Cortez contributed 10.

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Despite La Salle’s fourth-place finish, Cortez still had plenty to celebrate after being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The crafty guard posted impressive tournament averages of 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. His father, former PBA star Mike “Cool Cat” Cortez, was present when he received the MVP award.

Cortez was joined in the Mythical Five by teammate Moses Kulang, Adamson’s Mattroven Erolon and Earl Medina, and Brian Kerle’s Max Kerle.

Erolon averaged 13 points, 3.6 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals per game, while Medina produced 11.6 points, four rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal per outing.

Max Kerle posted 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, while Kulang anchored La Salle’s frontline with 9.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest.

But when the final buzzer sounded Wednesday night, there was no question about the tournament’s top team.

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