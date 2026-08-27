Cebu may see rain, thunderstorms as habagat persists

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | August 27,2026 - 08:27 AM

A glimpse of the skyline in Cebu City. CDN Digital file photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, rainshowers and thunderstorms through the weekend as the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continues to affect the western section of the Visayas, according to the state weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas regional forecast issued Thursday, Aug. 27, shows Metro Cebu and the rest of the province can see intermittent rainshowers or thunderstorms from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 30.

For Thursday, Aug. 27, Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu may experience partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies, with rainshowers or thunderstorms. Moderate winds will blow from the southwest, while coastal waters will remain moderate.

Temperatures may range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius.

READ: LPA enters PAR early Thursday; may become tropical depression

The same weather pattern may persist on Friday, Aug. 28, with temperatures ranging from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius. Moderate southwest winds and moderate coastal waters will prevail.

Conditions may turn windier over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, temperatures may range from 27 to 34 degrees Celsius, with moderate to strong southwest winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The same conditions may continue on Sunday, Aug. 30, with temperatures also ranging from 27 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa advised that isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms could trigger flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms in areas affected by the forecast conditions.

READ: LPA may enter PAR by weekend – Pagasa

LPA east of Northern Luzon

Pagasa also monitored a low-pressure area (LPA) early Thursday, but the agency did not identify it as the primary cause of Cebu’s expected weather conditions.

At 3 a.m. Thursday, the LPA sat about 1,030 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, at 18 point 9 degrees North, 131 point 4 degrees East, based on all available data.

The southwest monsoon currently affects Luzon and the western section of the Visayas.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Western areas of the Visayas, including Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras and Negros Occidental, may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the Visayas, including Cebu, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also forecast light to moderate winds from the south to southwest over the rest of the Visayas, with slight to moderate seas.

For the western section of the Visayas, the agency forecast moderate to strong southwest winds and moderate to rough seas, with waves reaching 1.5 to 3.4 meters.

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