Alcover wants BanTal motorcycle lane moved from side to center

By: Pia Piquero - Chief of Reporters - CDN Digital | August 27,2026 - 09:30 AM

Motorists and commuters face heavy traffic along the Banilad-Talamban stretch of Gov. Cuenco Avenue on Wednesday, August 5, as the city strictly enforces Oplan BanTal. | UP Cebu Intern Jeremy Mel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Jun Alcover has proposed moving the motorcycle lane to the center of the Banilad-Talamban corridor, arguing that the arrangement could keep motorcycles moving while preventing stopped jeepneys and parked cars from obstructing two-wheel riders.

He raised the proposal during the recent executive session on the Oplan BanTal discipline zone, which had drawn questions over its motorcycle lane rules and the extent of stakeholder consultation before enforcement began on Aug. 5.

Alcover said placing the dedicated motorcycle lane along the outermost portion of the road could expose riders to conflicts with four-wheeled vehicles and public utility jeepneys that stop to load or unload passengers.

“Ang dedicated lane sa motor ari sa tunga ibutang imbes sa daplin kay kung imong ibutang sa daplin, ang tendency, mo-park man ang mga four-wheels, or as a kung ano, ang mga jeepney, mohunong man gyud na,” he said.

(The dedicated motorcycle lane should go in the middle. If you put it on the side, four-wheeled vehicles tend to park there, while jeepneys tend to stop there.)

READ: Oplan BanTal questioned over lack of consultation prior to rollout

Under his proposal, motorcycles traveling northbound would use a dedicated center lane, while southbound riders would use a corresponding lane.

Alcover said the setup could reduce conflicts between motorcycles and jeepneys because public utility vehicles could continue stopping along the side of the road to load and unload passengers.

“Kay ang motor naa sa tunga. So, dili ma-disturbo ang mga jeepney drivers nato, ang mga jeep, mga PUJ sa kilid,” he added.

(The motorcycles would stay in the middle, so our jeepney drivers and public utility vehicles along the side would not get disrupted.)

He also argued that placing motorcycles in the center could encourage riders to slow down because they would remain aware of moving four-wheeled vehicles on both sides.

READ: 30-minute private car ban to ease Cebu City traffic — Osmeña

Arcilla warns of squeezing risk

Councilor Alvin Arcilla, however, raised safety concerns over the proposal. He noted that motorcycles in a center lane could face moving vehicles on both sides.

“Ang tunga man gud, moving man ang both sides ang duha ka sakyanan ba. Naa gyo’y tsansa ipiit ka,” he said. (The middle has moving vehicles on both sides. There is a chance that a motorcycle rider could get squeezed.)

Arcilla said the arrangement could create a collision risk if riders attempt to pass between two vehicles, particularly because cars could change lanes.

He said the current arrangement, which placed motorcycles along the outermost lane, would give riders fewer sides to monitor.

“Ang ako, is just only a manifestation…” (For me, I am just making a manifestation…)

Arcilla said Alcover’s proposal should instead form part of the city’s continuing study of the motorcycle lane arrangement.

BanTal pilot faces adjustments

Barangay Banilad Captain Lea Japson told the council that Cebu City launched enforcement of the Banilad Discipline Zone along Gov. Cuenco Avenue on Aug. 5, initially directing motorcycles to the designated outermost lane.

The rollout also restricted motorcycles from using the Banilad flyover, while CCTO personnel enforced penalties for violations including illegal stopping, crossing double solid lines and jaywalking.

Japson said the city treated the rollout as a pilot that could undergo adjustments, and suggested studying the motorcycle lane after observing safety concerns when jeepneys stop to load or unload passengers.

“Kun naa sila sa outermost lane, … kun mo-stop ang jeepney while naa diri ang motor, delikado man kaayo siya kay enig naog sa passenger, lisud kaayo maigo,” she said.

(If motorcycles stay on the outermost lane, it can become very dangerous when a jeepney stops beside them because passengers getting off could be difficult to avoid.)

She floated the possibility of moving motorcycles to the center while jeepneys remain along the outer lane.

Japson also acknowledged that she does not consider herself a traffic expert and framed the idea as a proposal for the city to study.

Consultation concerns persist

The discussion came as the council examined complaints from motorcycle groups and local officials who questioned whether the city adequately consulted affected stakeholders before enforcing BanTal.

Japson said her barangay received no consultation before the Aug. 5 rollout and that she learned about the discipline zone only after seeing a tarpaulin announcing its implementation.

“Walay consultation from the barangay,” Japson said. (There was no consultation with the barangay.)

Giovanni Lumayno of the Cebu City Habal-Habal Association likewise said motorcycle drivers felt sidelined by the implementation and asked the city to inform and consult them before introducing traffic changes that affect their livelihood.

“Ang hangyo namo nga mga driver sa habal-habal, pahibalo-on unta mi, konsultahon,” Lumayno said.

(What we are asking as habal-habal drivers is that we should be informed and consulted.)

Ariel Sarsaba of One Driver Solidarity Philippines Inc. also questioned the motorcycle lane arrangement, saying the designated lane could still conflict with four-wheeled vehicles and public utility vehicles stopping to load and unload passengers.

Cebu City Transportation Office Assistant Head Kent Jongoy, however, said the CCTO conducted a dry run from Aug. 1 to 4 and sent invitations for consultations before full enforcement started Aug. 5.

Jongoy acknowledged that some stakeholders might not have received the information.

“Perhaps, Mr. Chair, these letters did not reach them,” Jongoy said.

The city continues to assess the BanTal setup as it implements the discipline zone, which covers the Banilad-Talamban stretch up to the Gov. M. Cuenco flyover, also known as the TESDA flyover.

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