Cesafi commissioner rules out home-and-away games in basketball

Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy tackles the tournament’s plans during the press conference. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy has ruled out the possibility of introducing a home-and-away format for the league’s basketball tournament this season.

Tiukinhoy made the statement during the Cesafi Season 26 press conference Wednesday, August 26, at the Marco Polo Hotel Cebu.

The league is introducing several changes this season as it seeks to increase its appeal and address the declining attendance at the Cebu Coliseum, where many basketball games have been played before sparse crowds.

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Among the major changes are a new streaming platform through Stats Central and a revamped marketing campaign aimed at increasing Cesafi’s reach and strengthening its connection with students and sports fans.

When asked if Cesafi was considering a home-and-away format to bring games closer to the schools and encourage more students to attend, Tiukinhoy said the league was not ready to make the shift.

He cited logistical concerns, including the availability of game officials and the limited capacity of school venues.

“Moving from Cebu Coliseum to another venue takes a lot of challenges. Second, not all schools have venues. We can only see a few schools that can accommodate, and there is not enough capacity to do that, except maybe during the eliminations,” Tiukinhoy said.

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He also questioned whether holding games on school campuses would necessarily translate to bigger crowds, noting that students from other schools may not attend.

“In my experience when we did that, the other schools won’t watch the games in particular schools. If the schools that will host the games can tell us that they can give us revenue, then we will consider it,” he said.

For now, the Cebu Coliseum will remain the main venue for Cesafi basketball.

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Ticket prices will remain unchanged from last season, with the league also offering more comfortable bleachers and air-conditioned games during weekends.

Regular ticket prices are P200 for Stage, P150 for Lower Box, P100 for Upper Box and P50 for General Admission.

Students and senior citizens can avail themselves of discounted rates of P150 for Stage, P100 for Lower Box, P80 for Upper Box and P30 for General Admission.

Cesafi will instead rely on its new streaming and marketing initiatives to boost the league’s visibility and attract more spectators to the Cebu Coliseum this season.

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