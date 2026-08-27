Glacial collapse, not earthquake, triggered ‘catastrophic’ Nepal-Tibet floods

Screen recordings of surveillance camera footage posted on Chinese social media platforms, reportedly show destruction caused as flash flooding hits the Gyirong Port in the Tibet Autonomous Region on August 26, 2026. The location in the footage was verified by AFP using satellite and streetview data, but original posts could not be identified. The videos have subsequently been removed from Chinese social media platforms. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Wednesday, 26 August, that “a mudslide disaster on the Nepalese side resulted in major casualties and missing people at the Gyirong Port.” (Photo by UNKNOWN / AFP)

KATHMANDU — The US Geological Survey said Thursday that a glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and “catastrophic” downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet.

The agency explained that tremors initially mistaken for an earthquake actually stemmed from a glacial collapse and debris flow, which unleashed devastating downstream destruction.

READ: Nepal-Tibet floods kill at least 160, rescue crews rush to find missing

At least 160 people were killed by torrents of water and debris that crashed downstream on either side of the Nepal-Tibet border, with hundreds reported missing in both areas.

The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear in the hours after it occurred early Wednesday, but Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal had said an earthquake likely triggered a landslide, in turn blocking a river and sending water gushing downstream.

IN PHOTOS: Nepal-Tibet border devastated by floods, landslides

Other theories advanced included a glacial lake flood — when a fragile debris wall holding back glacier melt collapses — or an ice avalanche.

USGS said “a magnitude 5.2 seismic event occurred near the border between Nepal and China on Aug 26 at 8:37am local time.”

READ: Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods – LIVE UPDATES

“This event was initially reported as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake. Additional analysis of nearby seismic stations, long period seismic waves, and satellite imagery led to the determination that the seismic event was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow, and that no earthquake had occurred.” /dl

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