Glacial collapse, not earthquake, triggered ‘catastrophic’ Nepal-Tibet floods
KATHMANDU — The US Geological Survey said Thursday that a glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and “catastrophic” downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet.
The agency explained that tremors initially mistaken for an earthquake actually stemmed from a glacial collapse and debris flow, which unleashed devastating downstream destruction.
READ: Nepal-Tibet floods kill at least 160, rescue crews rush to find missing
At least 160 people were killed by torrents of water and debris that crashed downstream on either side of the Nepal-Tibet border, with hundreds reported missing in both areas.
The cause of the disaster was not immediately clear in the hours after it occurred early Wednesday, but Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal had said an earthquake likely triggered a landslide, in turn blocking a river and sending water gushing downstream.
IN PHOTOS: Nepal-Tibet border devastated by floods, landslides
Other theories advanced included a glacial lake flood — when a fragile debris wall holding back glacier melt collapses — or an ice avalanche.
USGS said “a magnitude 5.2 seismic event occurred near the border between Nepal and China on Aug 26 at 8:37am local time.”
READ: Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods – LIVE UPDATES
“This event was initially reported as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake. Additional analysis of nearby seismic stations, long period seismic waves, and satellite imagery led to the determination that the seismic event was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow, and that no earthquake had occurred.” /dl
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.