558 missing in Tibet as floods leave hundreds more missing in Nepal

Rescuers carry a victim of flash flooding to safety along the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Nuwakot District, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. | AP photo

UDIN DHUNGA, Nepal (AP) — Mudslides triggered by a glacial collapse in Tibet have left 558 people missing, China’s Xinhua News Agency reported Wednesday. Meanwhile, Nepalese police announced Thursday morning that at least 162 people died after massive flash floods swept through communities along the Nepal-China border. The sudden disaster also left hundreds of tourists, workers, and residents missing while disrupting regional travel.

READ: Glacial collapse, not earthquake, triggered ‘catastrophic’ Nepal-Tibet floods

Drone footage revealed crushed roads and mud-buried buildings swallowed by raging gray torrents.

The region’s steep valleys are economic lifelines and travel corridors but are precarious when disaster strikes. Images showed what appeared to be the second floors of buildings in Nepal’s hard-hit Nuwakot district slathered in mud after the torrent rushed by. Debris hung from tree branches and wires, vehicles were buried and some stunned survivors were caked in mud.

IN PHOTOS: Nepal-Tibet border devastated by floods, landslides

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