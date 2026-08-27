Truck with no driver runs over 2 pedestrians, kills boy, hurts grandma

This is the wayward truck without a driver that rammed into a grandmother and her grandson on Wednesday, August 26, in Balamban town, western Cebu.| Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A truck without its driver at the wheel suddenly started, accelerated a few meters, and rammed into two pedestrians, killing an eight-year-old boy and seriously injuring his 63-year-old grandmother.

The freak accident happened on Wednesday afternoon outside the Balamban Public Market in Barangay Sta. Cruz-Sto. Niño, Balamban town in western Cebu.

READ: Niño Muhlach admits dozing off behind wheel, apologizes for crash

The boy and his grandmother were rushed to the hospital for treatment, but the boy died on the way, while the grandmother, a widow, was admitted to the hospital for her injuries.

The grandmother and the boy, residents of Sitio Breeding, Barangay Prenza, Balamban town, were about to cross the street when the truck rammed into them.

Initial investigation showed, and according to a witness, a tricycle driver, that the truck driver tried to start the Fuso Canter truck parked at the side of the road near the Balamban Public Market.

READ: Fatal crash cuts short marriage plans: How grieving kin cope with loss

When it would not start, the driver left the key in the ignition, without pulling the hand brake, got off the truck to check on the battery at the side of the truck.

As he was checking the truck battery, the truck suddenly started and accelerated for a few meters, running over two pedestrians at the side of the road, and ramming into a tricycle before coming to a stop.

The boy and the grandmother, who were about to cross the street, were found under the truck, with one of the truck’s wheels running over the boy, killing him.

READ: 62-year-old Filipina among 2 killed in Taiwan road crash

The truck driver, who works for a commercial store inside the public market, is currently in police custody.

Authorities are preparing a charge of Reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP